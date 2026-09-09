ETV Bharat / state

From 'Andhadhun' to 'Ikkis': Sriram Raghavan On Thrillers, Awards and Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone

Srinagar: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's initial fascination remained about crime fiction and classic thrillers before he carved out a niche for himself. Raghavan said long before he entered the world of filmmaking he was captivated by crime novels, classic Hindi thrillers and the films of Alfred Hitchcock.

Raghavan, while speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the International Film Festival J&K, said his interest developed naturally through his love for crime fiction and classic thrillers. During the festival, he also interacted with young film enthusiasts and spoke about his journey, his early student projects, his approach to awards and his upcoming war drama Ikkis.

Known for films such as Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, Andhadhun and Merry Christmas, Raghavan has built a distinctive identity around crime, suspense, morally complex characters and tightly constructed narratives. His Andhadhun won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

"It's not like that," Raghavan said, recalling his school and college years. "I was more interested in crime novels." He said filmmakers such as Vijay Anand and B.R. Chopra also influenced him, particularly through their work in the thriller genre. "I was more attracted to them. I don't know how it happens but I started enjoying it," he said.

Raghavan cited Vijay Anand's Jewel Thief as a film he could watch repeatedly despite knowing its story and suspense. "I can watch a film like Jewel Thief 10-15 times. I know the story, suspense and reveal of the film but I was still enjoying the style," he said.



His cinematic education expanded after he joined the Film and Television Institute of India, where he discovered a wider tradition of international thrillers. "I am a student of Hitchcock," Raghavan said. "When I joined FTI, I saw many thrillers of France, Italy etc. So, I got interested in it."



Raghavan also reflected on Eight Columns, his student diploma film at FTII, which went on to receive a National Award. Explaining the institute's diploma-film process, he said students worked in small crews and developed several projects during their course before eventually making a diploma film.



His idea for Eight Columns was unconventional. The story revolved around a newspaper, with a boy appearing on its first page and a girl on its last page.

"When they are alive, the newspaper is alive. This was the concept," he said. Raghavan acknowledged that the idea was not easy to translate onto the screen, particularly for a student production. "It was a different type of concept. It was not an easy film to shoot," he said.

He credited fellow students for helping him bring the project to life. "A lot of students helped me. Somehow, we made this film and it got a National Award," Raghavan said.



The filmmaker also recalled that filmmaker Saeed Mirza was the external examiner who responded positively to the film. Raghavan's early career also included television work, including Aahat and C.I.D., before he eventually moved into feature filmmaking.



'I don't want to go to a festival and get an award'

