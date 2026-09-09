From 'Andhadhun' to 'Ikkis': Sriram Raghavan On Thrillers, Awards and Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone
Raghavan, while speaking to ETV Bharat, on the sidelines of the International Film Festival J&K talked about his journey, early student projects and Ikkis.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's initial fascination remained about crime fiction and classic thrillers before he carved out a niche for himself. Raghavan said long before he entered the world of filmmaking he was captivated by crime novels, classic Hindi thrillers and the films of Alfred Hitchcock.
Raghavan, while speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the International Film Festival J&K, said his interest developed naturally through his love for crime fiction and classic thrillers. During the festival, he also interacted with young film enthusiasts and spoke about his journey, his early student projects, his approach to awards and his upcoming war drama Ikkis.
Known for films such as Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, Andhadhun and Merry Christmas, Raghavan has built a distinctive identity around crime, suspense, morally complex characters and tightly constructed narratives. His Andhadhun won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
"It's not like that," Raghavan said, recalling his school and college years. "I was more interested in crime novels." He said filmmakers such as Vijay Anand and B.R. Chopra also influenced him, particularly through their work in the thriller genre. "I was more attracted to them. I don't know how it happens but I started enjoying it," he said.
Raghavan cited Vijay Anand's Jewel Thief as a film he could watch repeatedly despite knowing its story and suspense. "I can watch a film like Jewel Thief 10-15 times. I know the story, suspense and reveal of the film but I was still enjoying the style," he said.
His cinematic education expanded after he joined the Film and Television Institute of India, where he discovered a wider tradition of international thrillers. "I am a student of Hitchcock," Raghavan said. "When I joined FTI, I saw many thrillers of France, Italy etc. So, I got interested in it."
Raghavan also reflected on Eight Columns, his student diploma film at FTII, which went on to receive a National Award. Explaining the institute's diploma-film process, he said students worked in small crews and developed several projects during their course before eventually making a diploma film.
His idea for Eight Columns was unconventional. The story revolved around a newspaper, with a boy appearing on its first page and a girl on its last page.
"When they are alive, the newspaper is alive. This was the concept," he said. Raghavan acknowledged that the idea was not easy to translate onto the screen, particularly for a student production. "It was a different type of concept. It was not an easy film to shoot," he said.
He credited fellow students for helping him bring the project to life. "A lot of students helped me. Somehow, we made this film and it got a National Award," Raghavan said.
The filmmaker also recalled that filmmaker Saeed Mirza was the external examiner who responded positively to the film. Raghavan's early career also included television work, including Aahat and C.I.D., before he eventually moved into feature filmmaking.
'I don't want to go to a festival and get an award'
Despite his long association with critically acclaimed cinema and multiple awards, Raghavan said awards are not what drives his filmmaking. "No one makes a film for a National Award," he said.
The filmmaker said his priority is the audience rather than recognition at festivals or award ceremonies. "I want to make a film for the audience. I don't want to go to a festival and get an award," Raghavan said. "I want to make a film that everyone likes. I want to do my best. I don't care if I get an award or not."
His comments reflect the balance that has defined his career. While films such as Johnny Gaddaar developed a strong cult following and Andhadhun became a major commercial and critical success, Raghavan has continued to work within genres that allow him to experiment with storytelling.
'Ikkis' takes Raghavan outside his comfort zone
At the festival, Raghavan also spoke about Ikkis, which is going to be screened at the event. The film is a war drama based on a true story connected to the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Raghavan said he was deeply moved when he "encountered" the story and wanted to bring it to the screen despite the fact that it was different from the kind of films audiences traditionally associate with him.
"It was not my kind of film," he said. "It was out of my comfort zone." The scale of the film presented several technical challenges, including recreating military equipment from the 1971 period.
Raghavan said tanks of the period were no longer readily available for filming and that many surviving examples are preserved in museums. "We had to design something that looked real," he said.
Visual effects therefore became an important part of the production, although Raghavan said the intention was to ensure that the technology remained invisible to the audience. "We didn't want it to look like VFX," he said.
Calling the production difficult but enjoyable, Raghavan said the strength of the story kept the process engaging. "It was a difficult film to make. But it was fun. The story was good," he said.
Raghavan urged young filmmakers from Kashmir to tell their stories. He said his first visit to Srinagar and his interaction with young students at the festival has been "particularly meaningful." "I am loving it. I am coming to Srinagar for the first time," he said.
He praised the enthusiasm of young participants and said film festivals can help create a "lasting filmmaking culture in the region." "They are all interested. Thanks to this festival. It will grow. It will create a whole culture," Raghavan said.
He encouraged aspiring filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir to focus on stories "rooted in their own experiences." "I want the students here to write their stories. I want them to take their stories to the world," he said.
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