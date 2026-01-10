From 'Namaste' To 'Theek Hai' : How Pankaj Khandelwal Is Winning Foreign Hearts For Hindi
Over the past 13 years, Pankaj Khandelwal has taught Hindi to over 250 foreign students.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Jaipur: On World Hindi Day, a touching narrative unfolds from Jaipur. Pankaj Khandelwal, a French language teacher, is spreading Hindi to foreigners. His endeavour truly embodies the spirit of World Hindi Day, which is celebrated on January 10.
Pankaj is passionate about teaching Hindi to foreign nationals, and he has taught students from France, Japan, Germany and Latin America.
Pankaj says that when a foreigner says 'Namaste' or 'Theek Hai' effortlessly, it feels like they haven't just learned Hindi, but it has touched their heart. His journey shows that Hindi is now finding a new home in the hearts of many foreigners.
While Khandelwal's professional background is in French instruction, teaching Hindi has evolved into a profound personal passion. Over the past 13 years, he has imparted Hindi knowledge to over 250 foreign students.
Pankaj says that while learning French, he saw how proud foreigners were of their language. This inspired him to do something for Hindi. It started with a doctor associated with UNESCO, who wanted to learn Hindi. Pankaj started teaching him without charging any fees. His aim was not to earn money, but to gain experience. When the doctor insisted, he only took a symbolic amount of Rs 100.
Jaipur itself plays a crucial role in his enthusiasm. Many foreigners visiting Jaipur for business in textiles and jewellery, or those who have married into local families, find learning Hindi essential for communication. Tourism is another major driver, as Khandelwal says, "It becomes so much easier to travel and live in the country if you know a little of the local language."
Pankaj says, "French taught me to truly love my own language, Hindi. The magic of Hindi spreads from France to Japan."
Initially, Pankaj started teaching students from France because he had good contacts there. Gradually, his students spread to countries like Japan, Spain, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Argentina.
He believes that in the last few years, foreigners' perception of Hindi has completely changed. Previously, it was considered inferior, but now foreigners feel proud to learn it.
The transition to online learning, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has further broadened his reach. Previously limited to offline teaching only, Khandelwal now teaches students online. Despite significant time differences, his classes proceed uninterrupted.
Pankaj says that his method of teaching Hindi is unique. He starts from scratch, just like children learn, from the alphabet to words. Pankaj explained that he also adds a touch of Bollywood to his Hindi classes. He uses film songs and popular dialogues, which makes learning Hindi even more enjoyable for foreigners.
The stories of his students are encouraging. Veronica from Colombia lives in Jaipur with her Indian husband. She says, "Hindi is essential for living in India. Hindi is difficult, different from English and Spanish, but I like it. Now, 'theek hai' (okay) comes out of my mouth automatically." She likes films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and '3 Idiots'.
Myla, an Italian physiotherapist, has been living in Jaipur for the past five years. She has a clinic there, where most of her patients speak Hindi. She learned Hindi to communicate with delivery boys, maids and vendors. Now, she even hums Bollywood songs.
Read More