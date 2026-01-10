ETV Bharat / state

From 'Namaste' To 'Theek Hai' : How Pankaj Khandelwal Is Winning Foreign Hearts For Hindi

Jaipur: On World Hindi Day, a touching narrative unfolds from Jaipur. Pankaj Khandelwal, a French language teacher, is spreading Hindi to foreigners. His endeavour truly embodies the spirit of World Hindi Day, which is celebrated on January 10.

Pankaj is passionate about teaching Hindi to foreign nationals, and he has taught students from France, Japan, Germany and Latin America.

Pankaj says that when a foreigner says 'Namaste' or 'Theek Hai' effortlessly, it feels like they haven't just learned Hindi, but it has touched their heart. His journey shows that Hindi is now finding a new home in the hearts of many foreigners.

A group of foreigners learning Hindi (ETV Bharat)

While Khandelwal's professional background is in French instruction, teaching Hindi has evolved into a profound personal passion. Over the past 13 years, he has imparted Hindi knowledge to over 250 foreign students.

Pankaj says that while learning French, he saw how proud foreigners were of their language. This inspired him to do something for Hindi. It started with a doctor associated with UNESCO, who wanted to learn Hindi. Pankaj started teaching him without charging any fees. His aim was not to earn money, but to gain experience. When the doctor insisted, he only took a symbolic amount of Rs 100.

Jaipur itself plays a crucial role in his enthusiasm. Many foreigners visiting Jaipur for business in textiles and jewellery, or those who have married into local families, find learning Hindi essential for communication. Tourism is another major driver, as Khandelwal says, "It becomes so much easier to travel and live in the country if you know a little of the local language."