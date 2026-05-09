Not Accident, It Was Murder Plot: Bengaluru Police Crack Chilling Loan Dispute Case, 5 Arrested
Initially, an accident case was registered at the Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station. However, police grew suspicious after examining the accident scene and CCTV footage.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Mahalakshmi Layout police in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have cracked a murder case of a woman who was killed allegedly in a staged road accident over a financial dispute. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case.
The deceased, identified as Vijayalakshmi, lived in Kurubarahalli and was engaged in the finance business. Police have arrested Pradeep, Rakesh, Manjunath, Chetan and Yohan, and all have been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, one accused Manjunath died while in police custody as he was suffering from prolonged illness, officials said.
Murder Planned Like an Accident
According to police, the incident occurred on April 21, when Vijayalakshmi was walking along Pipe Road in Kurubarahalli. As part of a pre-planned conspiracy, accused Rakesh allegedly rammed a speeding bike directly into her. The other accused arrived in an auto-rickshaw and took her to the hospital under the guise of helping her.
Vijayalakshmi succumbed to her injuries on April 27 while undergoing treatment. Initially, an accident case was registered at the Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station. However, police grew suspicious after examining the accident scene and CCTV footage. Investigators found that the biker had deliberately accelerated and hit the victim directly, indicating that the crash was intentional.
Accused Tried To Deflect Suspicion
To deflect suspicion, accused Rakesh later filed a complaint claiming he had helped the victim after the crash and sought action against those responsible for the accident. During the chaos after the incident, accused Pradeep allegedly took the keys to Vijayalakshmi's house from her purse while pretending to assist her. He later went to her residence, allegedly to look for cash.
However, the house owner became suspicious after Pradeep claimed he had come to collect Vijayalakshmi's Aadhaar card and then abruptly fled the scene.
The landlord subsequently lodged a complaint with the Mahalakshmi Layout police regarding an attempted theft, which later proved to be a key breakthrough in the case. Police said Chetan, who had known Vijayalakshmi for several years, had borrowed money from her.
Knowing that she kept large amounts of cash at home, he informed his accomplice, Pradeep. The remaining accused then joined the conspiracy and perpetrated the crime.
The murder plot came to light after Pradeep was first arrested and interrogated in the attempted theft case. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the conspiracy, leading police to arrest the other accused. Police said Pradeep is a rowdy-sheeter at Kumaraswamy police station, while Manjunath is a rowdy-sheeter at Seshadripur police station.
Meanwhile, accused Manjunath died while in police custody. Police said he complained of stomach pain during interrogation and was admitted to Victoria Hospital on May 2. He reportedly died on May 5 after treatment failed. Officials said he had been suffering from a prolonged illness.
Also Read: