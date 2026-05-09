ETV Bharat / state

Not Accident, It Was Murder Plot: Bengaluru Police Crack Chilling Loan Dispute Case, 5 Arrested

The accused were arrested by the Mahalakshmi Layout police in connection with the alleged murder of a Bengaluru woman. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Mahalakshmi Layout police in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have cracked a murder case of a woman who was killed allegedly in a staged road accident over a financial dispute. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case. The deceased, identified as Vijayalakshmi, lived in Kurubarahalli and was engaged in the finance business. Police have arrested Pradeep, Rakesh, Manjunath, Chetan and Yohan, and all have been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, one accused Manjunath died while in police custody as he was suffering from prolonged illness, officials said. Murder Planned Like an Accident According to police, the incident occurred on April 21, when Vijayalakshmi was walking along Pipe Road in Kurubarahalli. As part of a pre-planned conspiracy, accused Rakesh allegedly rammed a speeding bike directly into her. The other accused arrived in an auto-rickshaw and took her to the hospital under the guise of helping her. Vijayalakshmi succumbed to her injuries on April 27 while undergoing treatment. Initially, an accident case was registered at the Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station. However, police grew suspicious after examining the accident scene and CCTV footage. Investigators found that the biker had deliberately accelerated and hit the victim directly, indicating that the crash was intentional. Accused Tried To Deflect Suspicion