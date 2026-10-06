ETV Bharat / state

From Rs 5,000 Old Bow To Asian Games Gold: Haryana Archer Kirti Sharma Returns Home To A Hero’s Welcome

Jind: When archer Kirti Sharma, who hails from Haryana’s Jind, reached her ancestral village of Ritauli on Monday after winning an archery gold medal at the Asian Games, the entire village erupted in joy, receiving her with a warm welcome.

She was brought to the village from Jamni Mod in an open jeep, with villagers welcoming her along the way to the beat of drums. However, the most emotional moment came when Kirti placed her gold medal around her grandfather Ramjuwari Sharma's neck, saying, "Grandpa, this victory is yours." Standing in the open jeep, her grandfather proudly displayed his granddaughter's medal to the villagers.

Father bought an old bow with a loan from a commission agent after her selection

Kirti's success story is one of struggle, as her family often had to think twice before purchasing expensive sports equipment. Kirti began her archery journey with an old bow costing around ₹5,000. Later, when she was selected for the Sports Authority of India(SAI, her father, Vijay Sharma, borrowed ₹60,000 from a commission agent to buy a new bow and fulfil his daughter's dream.

Kirti was a student at a private school in Pillukhera. In 2019-20, coach Udyam Singh joined the school as a DPE (Director of Physical Education). He recognised Kirti's talent and advised her father to encourage her to pursue archery.

When her father agreed, the coach instructed him to buy a bow and gear. Vijay Sharma went to a shop to buy a bow for his daughter but hesitated upon hearing the price, as the family's financial situation did not allow for the purchase of an expensive bow. He then decided to buy a used one. He purchased a second-hand bow for ₹5,000, and with that, Kirti's dream took flight.