From A Family To Full-Fledged Village: Assam's Fulaguri Nepali Pam Strives For Development
It all started with Ran Bahadur Thapa who arrived in the village before Independence and started a large family which has grown to 1,500 members.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Tezpur: "Pam" in Assamese means a farm, a agricultural plot or a rural home.
The Fulaguri Nepali Pam in Rangapara constituency at Sonitpur district of Assam has a history of its own. Nestled in Rangapara, Fulguri Nepali Pam is a small village with a remarkable past. It is home to nearly 56 households, 1,500 people and more than 1,200 voters, making it an important electoral pocket in the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Origin of the Village
The story of Fulguri Nepali Pam dates back to the pre-Independence era, even before British rule had fully taken hold of the region. A man named Ran Bahadur Thapa arrived in the lush, untouched land and chose to settle here with his family. What began as a single household slowly evolved into a full-fledged village. Thapa’s life itself is the stuff of legend. He reportedly lived for 120 years, passing away in 1997—an extraordinary lifespan that continues to fascinate villagers.
A Vast Family, A Living Legacy
Thapa had five wives, four of whom are still remembered by name- Harsha Maya, Hari Maya, Kali Maya, and Kharsha Maya. His family grew with 12 sons, nine daughters. Among his sons were Thaman Bahadur, Ram Prasad, Purna Bahadur, Dhan Bahadur, Tarki Bahadur, Til Bahadur, Jit Bahadur, Julfe Thapa, Jupe Thapa, Lila Bahadur, and others. Today, six of his sons are still alive, carrying forward the legacy of the family.
One of them, Til Bahadur Thapa, played a significant role in the village as the official Gaonburha (village head) for many years before retiring. Even today, the family remains so closely knit that any ceremonial or social function within the village can be managed entirely within the extended family.
How is the Village Today
Modern-day Fulguri Nepali Pam feels less like a typical village and more like one large family. The lineage has expanded to include 56 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom have moved outside the state in search of livelihood and are employed in various companies. The village does have basic infrastructure such as roads and connectivity, electricity and water supply.
However, the village faces certain economic challenges like not having enough government job holders and none of its resident is beneficiary of government schemes. The family tree has only one govt employee- Krishna Bahadur Thapa. The residents of the village are deprived of government welfare schemes like PMAY monthly women finance scheme 'Orunodoy'.
What's ahead?
From the vision of a single man to a thriving community, Fulguri Nepali Pam stands as a symbol of resilience and unity. Yet, the villagers aspire for more from the government or public representatives. They are demanding proper implementation of government schemes, better access to education and employment. Fulguri Nepali Pam is not just a settlement—it is a living history, a story of one man’s dream, a sprawling family tree, and a community striving for progress.
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