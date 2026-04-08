ETV Bharat / state

From A Family To Full-Fledged Village: Assam's Fulaguri Nepali Pam Strives For Development

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Tezpur: "Pam" in Assamese means a farm, a agricultural plot or a rural home. The Fulaguri Nepali Pam in Rangapara constituency at Sonitpur district of Assam has a history of its own. Nestled in Rangapara, Fulguri Nepali Pam is a small village with a remarkable past. It is home to nearly 56 households, 1,500 people and more than 1,200 voters, making it an important electoral pocket in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Origin of the Village The story of Fulguri Nepali Pam dates back to the pre-Independence era, even before British rule had fully taken hold of the region. A man named Ran Bahadur Thapa arrived in the lush, untouched land and chose to settle here with his family. What began as a single household slowly evolved into a full-fledged village. Thapa’s life itself is the stuff of legend. He reportedly lived for 120 years, passing away in 1997—an extraordinary lifespan that continues to fascinate villagers. A Vast Family, A Living Legacy Thapa had five wives, four of whom are still remembered by name- Harsha Maya, Hari Maya, Kali Maya, and Kharsha Maya. His family grew with 12 sons, nine daughters. Among his sons were Thaman Bahadur, Ram Prasad, Purna Bahadur, Dhan Bahadur, Tarki Bahadur, Til Bahadur, Jit Bahadur, Julfe Thapa, Jupe Thapa, Lila Bahadur, and others. Today, six of his sons are still alive, carrying forward the legacy of the family.