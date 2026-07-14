ETV Bharat / state

From A Coastal City To Ice Rink: Mangaluru's Dashila Wins National Gold In Ice Skating

Dashila Amand Concessao won a gold and three silver medal at National Ice Skating Championship ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: Ice skating is often associated with snow-covered countries and colder regions, making it an unlikely sport for someone from coastal Karnataka. Yet, a young woman from Mangaluru has defied those odds, winning a gold and three silver medals at the National Ice Skating Championship.

Dashila Amand Concessao, daughter of Francis Concessao and Doris Concessao from Derebail-Konchady in Mangaluru, is a BBA student at SDM College of Business Management. Despite the absence of permanent ice-skating infrastructure in the coastal region, she has trained across India and abroad to establish herself in the sport at the national level. Dashila began her sporting journey in roller skating at the age of four (ETV Bharat)

Dashila began her sporting journey in roller skating at the age of four, learning speed, balance and coordination on wheeled skates. She was introduced to ice skating during a visit to Delhi while studying in Class 7. Although skating on ice was initially challenging, she was determined to master the sport.

Recalling her journey, Dashila said, "I started roller skating when I was four years old. I tried ice skating for the first time in Delhi during my school days. It was difficult initially, but after a month of practice, I became comfortable on the ice. I won a silver medal in my very first competition."