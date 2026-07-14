From A Coastal City To Ice Rink: Mangaluru's Dashila Wins National Gold In Ice Skating
Despite Growing Up Without Ice-Skating Infrastructure, BBA Student Brings Glory to Karnataka with National and International Performances.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mangaluru: Ice skating is often associated with snow-covered countries and colder regions, making it an unlikely sport for someone from coastal Karnataka. Yet, a young woman from Mangaluru has defied those odds, winning a gold and three silver medals at the National Ice Skating Championship.
Dashila Amand Concessao, daughter of Francis Concessao and Doris Concessao from Derebail-Konchady in Mangaluru, is a BBA student at SDM College of Business Management. Despite the absence of permanent ice-skating infrastructure in the coastal region, she has trained across India and abroad to establish herself in the sport at the national level.
Dashila began her sporting journey in roller skating at the age of four, learning speed, balance and coordination on wheeled skates. She was introduced to ice skating during a visit to Delhi while studying in Class 7. Although skating on ice was initially challenging, she was determined to master the sport.
Recalling her journey, Dashila said, "I started roller skating when I was four years old. I tried ice skating for the first time in Delhi during my school days. It was difficult initially, but after a month of practice, I became comfortable on the ice. I won a silver medal in my very first competition."
She said her training was interrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic, but she resumed practice once restrictions were lifted. To improve her skills, she trained in Delhi and later travelled to the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea and China. She also represented India at the Asian Championship in China, where the girls' relay team secured fifth place.
"After the pandemic, I resumed training and underwent coaching in Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and China. Representing India at the Asian Championship was a memorable experience. Recently, winning one gold and three silver medals at the National Championship in Dehradun has brought me immense happiness," she said.
At the National Ice Skating Championship organised by the Ice Skating Association of India in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from June 25 to 30, 2026, Dashila represented Karnataka and won a gold medal in the Mixed Relay event. She also claimed silver medals in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m individual events. She has previously won medals at several national and inter-university competitions.
Congratulating her, Dr. Bhanu Prakash, Principal of SDM College of Business Management, said, "Dashila is the pride of our college. She has represented the institution, Karnataka and the country at national and international competitions. Her achievements reflect her dedication and the encouragement she has received from her parents. We hope she continues to excel on the international stage and inspires many more students."
Dashila's journey from a city without ice-skating facilities to the national podium stands as an example of how determination, perseverance and access to the right opportunities can overcome geographical limitations and lead to sporting success.
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