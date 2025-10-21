ETV Bharat / state

From 200 Cadres To Lone Surviving Commander: Jharkhand Naxalite Outfit TSPC On Verge Of Decimation

Palamu: Amid an offensive by the government against Naxalites, the banned Naxalite organization, the Third Conference Presentation Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand is on the verge of decimation with a lone surviving commander as on date.

The central government has set a target of eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 2026.

In Jharkhand, the TSPC is helmed by the only remaining commander, Shashikant Ganjhu. Several commanders from Shashikant's squad have been killed or captured by the security forces during the past month. TSPC commanders have also surrendered before the police.

Shashikant Ganjhu remains the supremo of the TSPC. Under Shashikant's leadership, the TSPC squad is active in Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Garhwa, and the Gaya-Aurangabad border region of Bihar. Before the security forces' offensive against the Naxalites of late, the TSPC once held considerable influence in this area, comprising around 200 cadres. Now, Shashikant is the only remaining commander in the squad.

Offensive Against TSPC After Manatu Encounter