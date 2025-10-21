From 200 Cadres To Lone Surviving Commander: Jharkhand Naxalite Outfit TSPC On Verge Of Decimation
With the Naxalite outfit commanders either killed or captured by the security forces, once dreaded outfit TSPC is represented by its lone commander.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
Palamu: Amid an offensive by the government against Naxalites, the banned Naxalite organization, the Third Conference Presentation Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand is on the verge of decimation with a lone surviving commander as on date.
The central government has set a target of eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 2026.
In Jharkhand, the TSPC is helmed by the only remaining commander, Shashikant Ganjhu. Several commanders from Shashikant's squad have been killed or captured by the security forces during the past month. TSPC commanders have also surrendered before the police.
Shashikant Ganjhu remains the supremo of the TSPC. Under Shashikant's leadership, the TSPC squad is active in Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Garhwa, and the Gaya-Aurangabad border region of Bihar. Before the security forces' offensive against the Naxalites of late, the TSPC once held considerable influence in this area, comprising around 200 cadres. Now, Shashikant is the only remaining commander in the squad.
Offensive Against TSPC After Manatu Encounter
On September 4, an encounter took place between the police and the TSPC in the Kedal area of the Manatu police station area in Palamu district. Two police personnel were killed in this encounter. To avenge the cop killings, the police have been continuously conducting search operations against the TSPC and targeting them.
TSPC commander Mukhdev Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces on September 14. Later, another outfit commander Nagina, also carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Two other members of Shashikant's gang surrendered to the Chatra police dealing further blow to the Naxalite outfit.
In Chatra, TSPC commanders Rohini Ganjhu and Kuldeep Ganju alias Pathal surrendered before the security forces. Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan said that search operations continue against the TSPC. "Police have received information that Shashikant is leading the TSPC squad. Currently, Shashikant is the squad's only remaining commander".
The Largest TSPC Contingent On The Palamu-Chatra Border
The banned Naxalite organization TSPC has influence in the Chatra, Palamu, Garhwa, Latehar, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Ramgarh areas. The Palamu-Chatra and Palamu-Latehar border areas used to house the largest TSPC contingent. But today, Shashikant is the only remaining commander in the entire region. The TSPC once had a contingent of 150 to 200 members in this area.
