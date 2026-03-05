Vijayawada Doctor Fights Obesity, Wins Bronze Medal At Abu Dhabi Sporting Event
A psychiatrist transformed his health through intermittent fasting and disciplined exercise, eventually winning a bronze medal at an international masters' sporting event.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Vijayawada: For psychiatrist Naveen Surapaneni, knowledge did not remain confined to textbooks and clinics; it eventually transformed his own life and helped him win a bronze medal at the Abu Dhabi Open Master Games. At 56, Naveen's journey reflects how discipline and the right approach to health can bring remarkable change.
A government hospital psychiatrist in Vijayawada, Naveen, had struggled with obesity since his school days. By 2020, his weight had risen to 145 kg, making even short movements exhausting and affecting his daily routine.
Despite being a medical professional, he said that the struggle was deeply personal. "I knew the science, but I had not yet found a method that truly worked for me," he recalled. The turning point came when he read the book 'The Obesity Code: Unlocking The Secrets Of Weight Loss' by Dr Jason Fung, which introduced him to intermittent fasting. The concept prompted him to rethink not only his diet but also his approach to health and lifestyle.
Determined to regain control of his health, Naveen adopted a strict daily routine. His mornings began with one-and-a-half hours of swimming, followed by 30 minutes of exercise. In the evening, he played table tennis for an hour to maintain physical activity.
His diet also underwent a major change, as he limited himself to a single carbohydrate-free meal a day. "If hunger struck, I would have green tea without milk or sugar. I trained my body to respect hunger, not fear it," he said.
The results were significant. By 2023, his weight dropped to 75 kg. Though he currently weighs around 85 kg, Naveen said he now feels fitter. "I am active, mobile, and full of energy. If I decide to lose more weight, I know intermittent fasting will help me do it safely," he explained.
His fitness soon led him to competitive sport. Last month, he competed in the men's singles recreational 55+ category at the Abu Dhabi Open Master Games and won a bronze medal. "Standing on the podium was emotional. It reminded me how far I had come, not just in weight, but in life," Naveen said.
