Vijayawada Doctor Fights Obesity, Wins Bronze Medal At Abu Dhabi Sporting Event

Vijayawada: For psychiatrist Naveen Surapaneni, knowledge did not remain confined to textbooks and clinics; it eventually transformed his own life and helped him win a bronze medal at the Abu Dhabi Open Master Games. At 56, Naveen's journey reflects how discipline and the right approach to health can bring remarkable change.

A government hospital psychiatrist in Vijayawada, Naveen, had struggled with obesity since his school days. By 2020, his weight had risen to 145 kg, making even short movements exhausting and affecting his daily routine.

Despite being a medical professional, he said that the struggle was deeply personal. "I knew the science, but I had not yet found a method that truly worked for me," he recalled. The turning point came when he read the book 'The Obesity Code: Unlocking The Secrets Of Weight Loss' by Dr Jason Fung, which introduced him to intermittent fasting. The concept prompted him to rethink not only his diet but also his approach to health and lifestyle.

Determined to regain control of his health, Naveen adopted a strict daily routine. His mornings began with one-and-a-half hours of swimming, followed by 30 minutes of exercise. In the evening, he played table tennis for an hour to maintain physical activity.