Friends Turned Killers After Dispute Over Commission Money; Police Crack Chhattisgarh's Half-Burnt Body Case
An argument over commission money led to brutal murder of a 28-year-old youth by his own friends in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. Three accused arrested so far.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Jashpur: The City Kotwali police here in Chhattisgarh claimed to have solved the mystery behind the half-burnt body found last month in Turitongri area of Purana Nagar following the arrest of three accused, who happen to be friends of the deceased. Two other suspects are still at large, officials said.
Police said the victim, 28-year-old Seemit Khakha from Setonga, was murdered by his friends after a dispute over commission money they had earned while working together in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. After killing him, the accused buried his body in a pit and attempted to burn it with petrol to destroy evidence.
On October 18, when the City Kotwali police received information that a half-burnt body of a male has been found in Turitongri area, a team rushed to the spot for an investigation. "The body's face and most of the parts were charred. Subsequently, when autopsy was conducted, it was confirmed that the person was murdered. A case was registered under BNS Sections 103(1) and 238(A) and investigation was launched," said a senior police official.
The official stated that identifying the body was a major challenge. "During investigation, it was found that Seemit Khakha had gone to Jharkhand to work with his friends but never returned. When a photo of the body was shown to his family, they identified it as Seemit," he said.
His friends Ramjeet Ram (25), Virendra Ram (24), and a 17-year-old boy were soon detained for questioning. During interrogation, they initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to the crime. They revealed that on October 17 evening, they were boozing near the cremation ground near Bankitoli Bridge when an argument ensued over the commission money they had received after returning from Jharkhand. In anger, Virendra Ram hit Seemit on the head with an iron rod, while Ramjeet Ram stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Seemit died on the spot.
Police said, after the murder, the trio buried Seemit's body in a pit, poured petrol on it and set it afire overnight to erase his identity and destroy all evidence.
Following the arrest of the accused, police reconstructed the crime using a dummy based on the statements of the accused. Officials also recovered the knife, iron rod used in the crime and some bloodstained clothes.
Arrestees Ramjeet Ram and Virendra Ram, both residents of Sitenga village under City Kotwali police station limits, were sent to jail on judicial remand, while the 17-year-old boy has been sent to a juvenile detention home.
Two other accused in the case are still absconding but they have been identified. A manhunt has been launched to trace them.
