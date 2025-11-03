ETV Bharat / state

Friends Turned Killers After Dispute Over Commission Money; Police Crack Chhattisgarh's Half-Burnt Body Case

Jashpur: The City Kotwali police here in Chhattisgarh claimed to have solved the mystery behind the half-burnt body found last month in Turitongri area of Purana Nagar following the arrest of three accused, who happen to be friends of the deceased. Two other suspects are still at large, officials said.

Police said the victim, 28-year-old Seemit Khakha from Setonga, was murdered by his friends after a dispute over commission money they had earned while working together in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. After killing him, the accused buried his body in a pit and attempted to burn it with petrol to destroy evidence.

On October 18, when the City Kotwali police received information that a half-burnt body of a male has been found in Turitongri area, a team rushed to the spot for an investigation. "The body's face and most of the parts were charred. Subsequently, when autopsy was conducted, it was confirmed that the person was murdered. A case was registered under BNS Sections 103(1) and 238(A) and investigation was launched," said a senior police official.

The official stated that identifying the body was a major challenge. "During investigation, it was found that Seemit Khakha had gone to Jharkhand to work with his friends but never returned. When a photo of the body was shown to his family, they identified it as Seemit," he said.

His friends Ramjeet Ram (25), Virendra Ram (24), and a 17-year-old boy were soon detained for questioning. During interrogation, they initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to the crime. They revealed that on October 17 evening, they were boozing near the cremation ground near Bankitoli Bridge when an argument ensued over the commission money they had received after returning from Jharkhand. In anger, Virendra Ram hit Seemit on the head with an iron rod, while Ramjeet Ram stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Seemit died on the spot.