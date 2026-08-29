Friend Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Man Over Old Dispute In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari
The incident took place on September 3, 2024, when a missing person report was filed regarding 55-year-old Birendra Dewangan.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Dhamtari: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his friend over an old dispute in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. Police investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Khushwant alias Khoobhu Sahu, attacked his friend Birendra Dewangan on the head with a helmet before dumping his body between Manav Van and Shiva Resort in Gangrel.
The incident took place on September 3, 2024, when a missing person report was filed regarding 55-year-old Birendra Dewangan, a resident of the Sihawa police station area.
During the investigation, police found an abandoned motorcycle on the Gangrel Road beyond Manav Van. After verifying its details, police found that the motorcycle belonged to Dewangan and intensified the search for him.
On December 6, 2024, police recovered the body of an unidentified man from an area between Manav Van and Shiva Resort. The post-mortem examination revealed that Dewangan had been murdered. Police examined CCTV footage and analysed technical evidence as part of the investigation
Dhamtari Additional SP DC Patel said, "The accused killed Birendra Dewangan by hitting him on the head with a helmet over an old dispute. CCTV footage, technical evidence and circumstantial evidence helped police identify the accused and collect strong evidence against him."
On August 27, 2026, the court of the Additional Sessions Judge and Second Additional Judge in Dhamtari delivered its verdict and imposed a fine of Rs 500.
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