ETV Bharat / state

Friend Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Man Over Old Dispute In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his friend over an old dispute in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. Police investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Khushwant alias Khoobhu Sahu, attacked his friend Birendra Dewangan on the head with a helmet before dumping his body between Manav Van and Shiva Resort in Gangrel.

The incident took place on September 3, 2024, when a missing person report was filed regarding 55-year-old Birendra Dewangan, a resident of the Sihawa police station area.

During the investigation, police found an abandoned motorcycle on the Gangrel Road beyond Manav Van. After verifying its details, police found that the motorcycle belonged to Dewangan and intensified the search for him.