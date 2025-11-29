Friction In INDIA Bloc In Bihar As RJD And Congress Lock Horns
Congress spokesperson Gyan Ranjan stressed that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should do the talking about the performance of partners, including his own party, in the polls.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Patna: A war of words has broken out between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the two biggest partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The latest development follows the devastating defeat of the alliance in the recent Assembly election, and also raises questions about its health and future.
The alliance could win only 35 seats in the 243-member House. The RJD bagged 25 of the 143 seats it contested, while the Congress emerged victorious on six of the 61 seats it fought on. Among the other partners, the CPIML got two, while the CPM and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) took one each.
“The Congress got votes due to our party in the polls. It won seats due to our votes. They were solely our base votes and were transferred as a result of the efforts of our top leadership. The Congress understands its own strength,” RJD Bihar unit president and former MP Mangani Lal Mandal told reporters on Saturday.
Not stopping at this, Mangani pointed out that the RJD has its support base across the state and the allies benefited from it. He also threw a challenge to the Congress to separate from the alliance and chart its own course if it wanted to do so.
“It is fine if the Congress has analysed its strength and status, and decided to go solo in the state. Who is stopping it from doing so? It will get to know the reality. It had contested 72 seats and won 19 in the 2020 Assembly elections due to the RJD votes. Whatever seats it has won this time is also due to us,” Mangani added.
The Bihar RJD president’s comments followed the information tumbling out from the ongoing Congress review of the performance in the Bihar polls in Delhi. Top party leaders, MPs, newly-elected MLAs, and the losing candidates from the state are present there. The meetings are being chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.
Several of the Congress leaders attending the poll review meetings in Delhi have held alliance with the RJD responsible for the loss in the election. They blamed the party’s (RJD’s) policies, image and behaviour of its leaders and asserted that the Grand Old Party would have fared better had it gone all alone in the polls.
The Congress leaders have also emphasised on the need to strengthen the party’s traditional base, and reorganise the units in the state. Meanwhile, the Bihar RJD president’s comments drew sharp reactions from the Congress, which questioned his authority to talk about INDIA and its partners in the media. It also asserted its pan-India presence and established credentials of being an inclusive party.
“What is the purpose of making such statements in the media? Congress is a national party and has its own strength and inclusiveness, which is not hidden from anybody. Alliances happen between partners because each one of them have their own strengths,” Congress spokesperson Gyan Ranjan said.
Speaking in the same vein, Gyan stressed that RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is the chairman of the INDIA coordination committee in the state, should do the talking about the performance of partners, including his own party, in the polls – be it the Lok Sabha election or the recently held Assembly election.
“Tejashwi is the chairman of the coordination committee of the alliance in the state. He should call a review meeting with all partners over the performance in the election. He led the alliance and should reply on the various issues,” Gyan added.
The RJD is currently busy formulating its strategy for the first session of the newly elected Assembly from December 1 to 5 and Tejashwi is chairing the meeting of the MLAs and other leaders.
