ETV Bharat / state

Friction In INDIA Bloc In Bihar As RJD And Congress Lock Horns

Patna: A war of words has broken out between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the two biggest partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The latest development follows the devastating defeat of the alliance in the recent Assembly election, and also raises questions about its health and future.

The alliance could win only 35 seats in the 243-member House. The RJD bagged 25 of the 143 seats it contested, while the Congress emerged victorious on six of the 61 seats it fought on. Among the other partners, the CPIML got two, while the CPM and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) took one each.

“The Congress got votes due to our party in the polls. It won seats due to our votes. They were solely our base votes and were transferred as a result of the efforts of our top leadership. The Congress understands its own strength,” RJD Bihar unit president and former MP Mangani Lal Mandal told reporters on Saturday.

FILE - Tejashwi Yadav, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief, Mukesh Sahni and CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya hold hands at the press conference, in Patna (ANI)

Not stopping at this, Mangani pointed out that the RJD has its support base across the state and the allies benefited from it. He also threw a challenge to the Congress to separate from the alliance and chart its own course if it wanted to do so.

“It is fine if the Congress has analysed its strength and status, and decided to go solo in the state. Who is stopping it from doing so? It will get to know the reality. It had contested 72 seats and won 19 in the 2020 Assembly elections due to the RJD votes. Whatever seats it has won this time is also due to us,” Mangani added.