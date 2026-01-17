ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Unrest In Murshidabad As Highway, Rail Tracks Blocked Again Over Migrant Worker Assault

Tyres set on fire by agitators during a protest over the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Fresh unrest gripped West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday as protesters again blocked National Highway-12 and railway tracks at Beldanga, a day after violent agitations over the death of a migrant worker had snapped road and rail links between the state’s northern and southern parts for hours, police said.

Hundreds of locals gathered on the highway at Barua More in Beldanga, bringing traffic on NH-12 to a standstill and triggering long queues of stranded vehicles, while protesters also damaged a railway gate and attempted to disrupt train services, they said. Police baton-charged the agitators at a few places to disperse the crowd, locals alleged.

The latest flashpoint was an allegation that another migrant worker - Anisur Sheikh- from the area was brutally assaulted in Bihar, reigniting public anger that had barely subsided after Friday's violence. Police deployed a large contingent at the protest site, while local MLA Humayun Kabir reached the spot and held talks with demonstrators and officials to defuse the situation.

Officials said efforts were underway to restore normalcy and prevent the agitation from spiralling into fresh violence. Tension has been simmering in Beldanga since Friday following the death of 36-year-old Alauddin Sheikh, a resident of the Sujapur Kumarpur gram panchayat area, whose body was recovered from his rented accommodation in Jharkhand, where he worked as a scrap dealer.

Family members alleged that he was beaten to death and later hung to make it appear like a suicide, triggering widespread outrage after his body was brought home.

Saturday’s agitation comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend government programmes and address a public rally. On Friday, protesters blocked the Sealdah-Lalgola railway line at Maheshpur and set tyres ablaze on NH-12, snapping road and rail connectivity for nearly five-and-a-half hours. Several trains were halted, and hundreds of buses and trucks were stranded.

Clashes broke out as sections of the mob vandalised a traffic kiosk and damaged a police vehicle. Brickbatting left at least 12 people injured, including journalists. A woman scribe was allegedly assaulted, while another sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.