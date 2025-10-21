ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Tension In Deocha-Pachami Over Second Phase Of Basalt Mining

Deocha-Pachami is going to be the second largest coal mine in the world and the largest in Asia. There is around 1,179 million hectares of coal blocks in Deocha-Pachami and 1,138 million hectares of basalt rock layer on the coal layer. The rock has to be extracted first after which, the coal layer can be reached. So, first, the excavation work started on 12 acres of government land but officials had to face agitation of the locals.

Officials of the Birbhum district administration are reluctant to comment on the issue. According to them, the entire matter is being handled by the WBPDCL.

However, ahead of this, fresh tensions have started brewing in the area. Due to police security and intelligence surveillance, the anti-mining tribals are unable to protest openly on the streets.

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has floated a tender for selection of a mine development operator (MDO) for the second phase of mining under a revenue-sharing model. The production in 12 acres under the first phase of basalt mine began earlier this year and in the second phase, an area of 314.78 acres will be covered.

Birbhum: The second phase of basalt mining in the Deocha Pachami Dewanganj Harinsingha block in West Bengal's Birbhum district is set to begin very soon.

Deocha-Pachami is considered a catalyst for Bengal's development (ETV Bharat)

From the very beginning, residents of the tribal villages in Birbhum have been against this proposed coal mine in Deocha-Pachami. They argued that an open-pit coal mine has been proposed across 3,400 acres of land in Deocha-Pachami for which, at least 21,000 people from 20 villages will have to be relocated. Besides, there will be extensive damage to the environment, they claimed.

Locals also apprehended that if the coal mine is built, vast forests, pastures, cultivable land, wetlands, will be destroyed and even the water level will go down. A court case is on regarding this. Many also feel that the expansion of the mining area will affect their settlement.

Second phase of basalt mining will start soon (ETV Bharat)

However, strict police security has been provided from the beginning to combat agitation in Deocha-Pachami. According to sources, a close eye is being kept on those leading the protests.

Locals alleged that many people have been threatened with being implicated in false cases. So, despite their dissatisfaction, the residents are unable to take to the streets to protest openly.

WBPDCL has floated tender for MDO selection (ETV Bharat)

Deocha's residents, Lakshmi Murmu, Debu Soren and Kaveri Maddira, said, "We hear that more excavations will be carried out in the area. If this continues, the villages will all be destroyed. That is why we did not want to give land from the beginning. If there is a coal mine, everything will be destroyed. Why should we leave our ancestral land? If there is land, we can cultivate and earn our livelihood. If we give up land, what will our descendants do? If we see more excavation, there will be bigger movement."

Area is under close surveillance by district administration and police (ETV Bharat)

They also alleged, "We are being intimidated. They will file false cases against us if we protest so many are afraid. There is an atmosphere of panic in Deocha. Superficially everything seems normal but the reality is just the opposite. If someone comes to help us from outside, they are stopped in Siuri town itself."

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a financial package and jobs per family for landowners in Deocha-Pachami. Several people have been given appointment letters by the Birbhum administration. However, the BJP and the CPI-M have been vocal about the project, alleging major corruption.

Deocha Pachami has a reserve of 1240 million tonnes of coal and 2600 million tonnes of basalt (ETV Bharat)

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and CPI-M state secretary Mohammad Salim have already raised their voices in this regard. They allege there is no official information regarding coal mining in Deocha. Even, the clearance for the mining project has not been taken from the Central government so the entire project is a sham, they said. Stone is being extracted in Deocha in the name of coal mining, they alleged.

However, the state government has already declared the Deocha-Pachami project as the 'catalyst for the development of West Bengal'. The amount of mineral resources is huge. There is a reserve of around 1,240 million tonnes of coal and 2,600 million tonnes of basalt. Experts believe that the huge resources will show a new direction in the state's industrial and power sectors in the future.