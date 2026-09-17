Fresh Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir's Gurez; Rain Lashes Plains
According to officials, light to moderate snow was recorded at Kabul Gali, a high-altitude pass located at an elevation of about 4,167 metres.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Fresh snowfall blanketed Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez Valley on Thursday as widespread rain lashed the Kashmir region, bringing heavier showers to several parts of south Kashmir, officials said.
The snowfall was reported at Kabul Gali, a high-altitude pass located at an elevation of about 4,167 metres in Gurez. Light to moderate snow covered the pass and nearby areas, marking a change in weather conditions across the higher reaches.
According to rainfall data by MeT, Srinagar received 8.2 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours ending Thursday. Qazigund recorded 13.4 mm, Pahalgam 13 mm and Gulmarg 13.2 mm during the same period.
Several areas in the Jammu division also experienced heavy rainfall. Udhampur recorded 117.8 mm, Jammu 112.9 mm and Katra 45.2 mm over the past 24 hours.
Kabul Gali connects Tulail Valley in Gurez with Mushkoh Valley toward the Drass sector of Ladakh. The pass is among the higher-altitude routes in the region and is known for experiencing snowfall as temperatures fall.
Officials said the snowfall did not cause any major disruption. However, travellers heading toward higher reaches were advised to remain cautious because of changing weather and potentially slippery conditions.
The rain and snowfall also brought a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region. Chilly conditions were reported in the higher reaches, where the weather remained colder than in the plains.
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