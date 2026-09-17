ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir's Gurez; Rain Lashes Plains

A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall blanketed Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez Valley on Thursday as widespread rain lashed the Kashmir region, bringing heavier showers to several parts of south Kashmir, officials said.

The snowfall was reported at Kabul Gali, a high-altitude pass located at an elevation of about 4,167 metres in Gurez. Light to moderate snow covered the pass and nearby areas, marking a change in weather conditions across the higher reaches.

A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to rainfall data by MeT, Srinagar received 8.2 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours ending Thursday. Qazigund recorded 13.4 mm, Pahalgam 13 mm and Gulmarg 13.2 mm during the same period.