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Fresh Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir's Gurez; Rain Lashes Plains

According to officials, light to moderate snow was recorded at Kabul Gali, a high-altitude pass located at an elevation of about 4,167 metres.

A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir
A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
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By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Fresh snowfall blanketed Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez Valley on Thursday as widespread rain lashed the Kashmir region, bringing heavier showers to several parts of south Kashmir, officials said.

The snowfall was reported at Kabul Gali, a high-altitude pass located at an elevation of about 4,167 metres in Gurez. Light to moderate snow covered the pass and nearby areas, marking a change in weather conditions across the higher reaches.

A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir
A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to rainfall data by MeT, Srinagar received 8.2 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours ending Thursday. Qazigund recorded 13.4 mm, Pahalgam 13 mm and Gulmarg 13.2 mm during the same period.

Several areas in the Jammu division also experienced heavy rainfall. Udhampur recorded 117.8 mm, Jammu 112.9 mm and Katra 45.2 mm over the past 24 hours.

A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir
A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Kabul Gali connects Tulail Valley in Gurez with Mushkoh Valley toward the Drass sector of Ladakh. The pass is among the higher-altitude routes in the region and is known for experiencing snowfall as temperatures fall.

Officials said the snowfall did not cause any major disruption. However, travellers heading toward higher reaches were advised to remain cautious because of changing weather and potentially slippery conditions.

A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir
A view of a snow covered pass in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The rain and snowfall also brought a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region. Chilly conditions were reported in the higher reaches, where the weather remained colder than in the plains.

Read More:

  1. Kashmir Valley's Upper Reaches Receive Season's First Snowfall, Rains Lash Jammu; IMD Predicts More Showers For Next 2 Days
  2. Jammu Kashmir Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms; Traffic Movement Affected On Srinagar-Jammu Highway

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JAMMU KASHMIR
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JAMMU KASHMIR NEWS

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