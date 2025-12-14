Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir; Night Temperature Rises Above Freezing Point
With the fresh snowfall, Srinagar recorded a night temperature above freezing point for the first time this December.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Overnight snowfall at the higher reaches of Kashmir led to a rise in night temperatures with the mercury recorded above the the freezing point for the first time this month, a meteorological department official said on Sunday.
According to the official, fresh snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal along the Srinagar-Drass axis in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Snowfall was also reported from Tulail in the Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora.
The snowfall led to a rise in night temperature in Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where mercury settled at 2 degrees Celsius. This marked the first time this December when Srinagar recorded a night temperature above the freezing point. According to officials, the night temperature was 3.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the season.
As per the meteorological department data, Pulwama was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius. It was the only place where the minimum temperature was below the freezing point.
The night temperature was recorded at 2.4°C in Pahalgam, 1.2°C in Kupwara, 1.4°C in Gulmarg, 1.2°C in Budgam, 0.8°C, 1.4°C in Baramulla as per data.
Across the tunnel, Jammu city recorded 11.4°C, Kathua 8.8°C, Udhampur 7.5°C, Ramban 8.8°C, Samba 7.4°C, Rajouri 6.0°C, Kishtwar 7.6°C, Reasi 10.0°C and Doda 8.3°C as the minimum temperatures. Ladakh UT continued to record sub-zero temperatures. Leh recorded minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 5.2 degrees and Nubra Valley minus 5.7 degrees.
The IMD has forecasted the possibility of light snowfall at isolated, higher altitude places upto December 17. It said the weather will likely remain cloudy on up to December 19, and light rain and snow may occur on December 20, a day before when the 40-days closest duration ‘Chillai Kalan’ of the winter months sets in.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 11, 2025
●Nothing significant till 19 Dec with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches of North & Central KMR twrds late night/morning hrs.
●20-21Dec:Possibility of light Rain/Snow at scattered places of KMR & isol places of JMU Div. pic.twitter.com/3CoCIQes18
A thick layer of fog engulfed Srinagar and most parts of the valley in the early hours of the day.
Kashmir is bracing for 'Chillai Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period that sets in on December 21 -- when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably. (With inputs from agencies)
