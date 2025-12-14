ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir; Night Temperature Rises Above Freezing Point

Srinagar: Overnight snowfall at the higher reaches of Kashmir led to a rise in night temperatures with the mercury recorded above the the freezing point for the first time this month, a meteorological department official said on Sunday.

According to the official, fresh snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal along the Srinagar-Drass axis in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Snowfall was also reported from Tulail in the Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

The snowfall led to a rise in night temperature in Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where mercury settled at 2 degrees Celsius. This marked the first time this December when Srinagar recorded a night temperature above the freezing point. According to officials, the night temperature was 3.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the season.

As per the meteorological department data, Pulwama was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius. It was the only place where the minimum temperature was below the freezing point.

The night temperature was recorded at 2.4°C in Pahalgam, 1.2°C in Kupwara, 1.4°C in Gulmarg, 1.2°C in Budgam, 0.8°C, 1.4°C in Baramulla as per data.