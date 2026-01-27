Fresh Snowfall Ends Three Months' Dry Spell In J&K; Tourism Sector Upbeat Over Footfalls
It left Kashmir cut off from the rest of the country as flight operation was grounded while the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was shut for traffic.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Srinagar: With another snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir ended its three-month-long dry spell, leaving the tourism sector upbeat over tourist arrivals.
However, the fresh spell left Kashmir cut off from the rest of the country as flight operation was grounded while the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was shut for vehicular traffic. The road saw snow accumulation around the Navyug Tunnel in the Qazigund area, with slippery conditions forcing authorities to close the road. Other key routes such as the Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and SSG Road were also suspended for traffic.
Due to highway closure, the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat service saw a huge rush of commuters, resulting in bookings for the week ahead. Ali Mohammad, a commuter, said he rushed to the railway station in Srinagar's Nowgam after his flight was cancelled, but the tickets were sold out.
"An attempt to book a chair car (CC) ticket on the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train shows a waiting list beyond 50. A confirmed seat can only be booked next week," he added.
The Railways has announced special Vande Bharat services for Wednesday and Thursday, an official said. Amid the disruption, locals, including tourism stakeholders, welcomed the fresh spell of snow after an extended dry spell, triggering 85% rain deficit since November 1.
In Srinagar, the Dal Lake and its adjoining areas saw major tourist footfalls, with boatmen returning to business after the thaw. Despite the snow, tourists were seen taking shikara rides.
Afreen, a tourist from Delhi, expressed joy and walked on the boulevard to enjoy the snow. "Our flight was cancelled today (Tuesday). But we are happy to be here watching the snowfall. It is a blessing," she said, flanking her husband.
Another couple from Gujarat said they feel cold but don't want to miss the occasion as they played with snow.
Farooq Kuthu, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said it is a good sign for the tourism sector following the lull since the Pahalgam terror attack. "We are witnessing an increase in tourist footfall and inquiries after snowfall. We will be hosting tourists not only in winters but also in summers when places like the Tulip garden open in the Valley," he told ETV Bharat.
The authorities pressed men and machinery to clear roads of snow, with deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary holding a meeting on the restoration of essential services, including electricity. As the meteorological centre in Srinagar has forecast snow, authorities issued an advisory and set up a control room to deal with the emergency situation.
In Srinagar, the district magistrate advised people to refrain from venturing outside their homes and avoid unnecessary movement except in cases of absolute necessity in the face of an adverse weather forecast indicating widespread light to moderate rain and snow until January 31.
"Tourists, local Shikarawallas, sand miners and other individuals operating in and around Dal Lake, River Jhelum and other waterbodies are strictly advised not to attempt crossing or operating without verifying the prevailing conditions and safety status of them," the official advisory said.
Meanwhile, the snow spells brought a weather pattern resulting in 'unusual' snow at places like Rajouri town, Poonch, Ramban and Udhampur town. A local in Rajouri said they were surprised to wake up to a few inches of snow in the town after more than a decade.
Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif attributed it to a cold air mass brought by strong western disturbances in the region. "The western disturbance was dynamically strong, with unusually high wind velocities extending through a deep vertical column from around 850 hPa (~1.5 km) up to 300 hPa (~9 km) and even above. Such vertical alignment of winds meant that momentum was not confined to upper levels but was available to mix downward once the atmosphere turned disturbed," he added.
