Fresh Snowfall Ends Three Months' Dry Spell In J&K; Tourism Sector Upbeat Over Footfalls

Srinagar: With another snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir ended its three-month-long dry spell, leaving the tourism sector upbeat over tourist arrivals.

However, the fresh spell left Kashmir cut off from the rest of the country as flight operation was grounded while the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was shut for vehicular traffic. The road saw snow accumulation around the Navyug Tunnel in the Qazigund area, with slippery conditions forcing authorities to close the road. Other key routes such as the Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and SSG Road were also suspended for traffic.

Due to highway closure, the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat service saw a huge rush of commuters, resulting in bookings for the week ahead. Ali Mohammad, a commuter, said he rushed to the railway station in Srinagar's Nowgam after his flight was cancelled, but the tickets were sold out.

"An attempt to book a chair car (CC) ticket on the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train shows a waiting list beyond 50. A confirmed seat can only be booked next week," he added.

The Railways has announced special Vande Bharat services for Wednesday and Thursday, an official said. Amid the disruption, locals, including tourism stakeholders, welcomed the fresh spell of snow after an extended dry spell, triggering 85% rain deficit since November 1.

In Srinagar, the Dal Lake and its adjoining areas saw major tourist footfalls, with boatmen returning to business after the thaw. Despite the snow, tourists were seen taking shikara rides.

Afreen, a tourist from Delhi, expressed joy and walked on the boulevard to enjoy the snow. "Our flight was cancelled today (Tuesday). But we are happy to be here watching the snowfall. It is a blessing," she said, flanking her husband.