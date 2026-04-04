Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Ahead Of April 22 Opening
Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath has disrupted yatra preparations, re-covering cleared routes and raising concerns ahead of temple opening.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Rudraprayag: With the onset of April, the weather has changed again. Continuous snowfall has been reported at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand since last night. The entire region is again covered in a thick blanket of snow.
As a result, routes and temple premises that were recently cleared, are again buried under snow. This ongoing snowfall has disrupted preparations for the Yatra, scheduled to begin on April 22. The snow has undone the hard work of labourers and poses fresh challenges in restoring arrangements.
Weather Conditions
Reports indicate that weather conditions this April will remain unstable and adverse. With the temple gates scheduled to open on April 22, concerns among the administration and associated agencies have intensified.
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) member Vineet Posti said snowfall has persisted since last evening. Areas cleared earlier are again covered with snow, affecting arrangements. He added that persistent snowfall is making it difficult to ensure smooth preparations for the Char Dham Yatra.
Preparations Hit, Challenge Mounts
If arrangements are not completed in time, pilgrims may face difficulties. Personnel deployed at the shrine are not only managing security but are also engaged in snow-clearing operations.
Working in sub-zero temperatures is extremely challenging. Yet the Army Jawans are carrying out their duties with dedication and determination. Authorities remain hopeful that once the weather improves, preparations will speed up. This will help ensure a smooth pilgrimage.
Weather Alert Across Uttarakhand
The Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall in parts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts today. Areas above 3,300 metres in other districts may also have light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning.
There is also a chance of hailstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph. An Orange Alert has been issued for the remaining districts; a Yellow Alert has been issued for the remaining districts. Lightning and gusty winds, possibly up to 60 kmph, are expected.
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