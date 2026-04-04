ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Ahead Of April 22 Opening

Rudraprayag: With the onset of April, the weather has changed again. Continuous snowfall has been reported at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand since last night. The entire region is again covered in a thick blanket of snow.

As a result, routes and temple premises that were recently cleared, are again buried under snow. This ongoing snowfall has disrupted preparations for the Yatra, scheduled to begin on April 22. The snow has undone the hard work of labourers and poses fresh challenges in restoring arrangements.

Weather Conditions

Reports indicate that weather conditions this April will remain unstable and adverse. With the temple gates scheduled to open on April 22, concerns among the administration and associated agencies have intensified.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) member Vineet Posti said snowfall has persisted since last evening. Areas cleared earlier are again covered with snow, affecting arrangements. He added that persistent snowfall is making it difficult to ensure smooth preparations for the Char Dham Yatra.

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