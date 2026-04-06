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Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Kedarnath Dham Opening Preparations For Char Dham Yatra

The Kedarnath Development Authority (DDMA) has deployed over 60 labourers for snow-clearing operations. Sunday morning remained mostly clear, followed by light snowfall in the afternoon.

A file photo of people walk along a snow-cleared path amid heavy accumulation following fresh snowfall near Kedarnath.
A file photo of people walk along a snow-cleared path amid heavy accumulation following fresh snowfall near Kedarnath. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rudraprayag: Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, fresh snowfall over the past two days at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag has impeded preparations for opening the shrine on April 22. Followed by clear weather in the first half, the weather took a sudden turn on Sunday afternoon, bringing rain and light snowfall.

The sudden change has posed fresh challenges for the administration and the concerned departments amid work to make the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route operational. On Friday, horses and mules with essential supplies reached the Kedarnath shrine. However, heavy snowfall on Saturday morning disrupted these arrangements.

The Kedarnath Development Authority (DDMA) has deployed over 60 labourers for snow-clearing operations. Despite these efforts, persistent snowfall is causing a thick layer of snow to accumulate in areas that have already been cleared. While Sunday morning remained mostly clear, clouds followed by light snowfall resumed in the afternoon.

DDMA executive engineer Rajvind Singh said pilgrimage preparations are getting adversely affected due to the continuous seesaw in weather conditions. "While the movement of pack animals is currently underway, the general public will be allowed once the weather improves and the route is deemed safe," he added.

The thick layer of snow has also made clearing work in and around the temple complex a daunting task. Restoring basic amenities such as healthcare services, drinking water, communication networks, and electricity supply along the pilgrimage route also continues to pose a major challenge for the administration.

While the administration remains fully vigilant to open Kedarnath for pilgrimage as per schedule, the prevailing weather patterns in the coming days will determine the pace of the arrangements.

Also Read

  1. Char Dham Yatra: Everything You Need To Know About Helicopter Shuttle Services To Kedar, Badri, Hemkund Sahib
  2. Watch: Snow-Clearance Work Begins Ahead Of Kedarnath Temple Opening

TAGGED:

FRESH SNOWFALL IN KEDARNATH
KEDARNATH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
SNOW CLEARING OPEARTION
GAURIKUND KEDARNATH ROUTE
CHAR DHAM YATRA

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