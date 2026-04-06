ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Kedarnath Dham Opening Preparations For Char Dham Yatra

Rudraprayag: Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, fresh snowfall over the past two days at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag has impeded preparations for opening the shrine on April 22. Followed by clear weather in the first half, the weather took a sudden turn on Sunday afternoon, bringing rain and light snowfall.

The sudden change has posed fresh challenges for the administration and the concerned departments amid work to make the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route operational. On Friday, horses and mules with essential supplies reached the Kedarnath shrine. However, heavy snowfall on Saturday morning disrupted these arrangements.

The Kedarnath Development Authority (DDMA) has deployed over 60 labourers for snow-clearing operations. Despite these efforts, persistent snowfall is causing a thick layer of snow to accumulate in areas that have already been cleared. While Sunday morning remained mostly clear, clouds followed by light snowfall resumed in the afternoon.