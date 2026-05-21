Fresh Snowfall Blankets Gurez Valley In J&K; Mercury Drops Across Kashmir
Unexpected late-May snowfall blankets high-altitude areas in Kashmir, bringing a sharp temperature drop and disrupting normal life, reports Ajaz Nazki
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 21, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Bandipora: Fresh snowfall blanketed the upper reaches of Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, bringing a rare late-May chill to the region.
The unexpected snowfall also hit several other high-altitude areas of the Kashmir Valley, bringing respite from rising temperatures. The snow also covered roads and homes in white and disrupted the normal life. The Tulail area near the Line of Control (LoC) also witnessed overnight snowfall, covering the mountain slopes, roadsides and residential areas.
Locals said that the snowfall started late at night and continued intermittently till morning. “The weather has been relatively warm in recent days, we were quite surprised by the sudden change in weather and snowfall,” they said.
The weather experts told ETV Bharat that such snowfall is rarely seen in the valley in late May. “This sudden change in weather also brought a significant drop in temperature in the area,” they said.
Although there were no immediate reports of major damage or disruption, traffic has slowed down in some upper areas and visibility has also reduced on mountain passes.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley, until Saturday, while more snowfall has also been predicted in some upper areas.
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