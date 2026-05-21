ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Gurez Valley In J&K; Mercury Drops Across Kashmir

Bandipora: Fresh snowfall blanketed the upper reaches of Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, bringing a rare late-May chill to the region.

The unexpected snowfall also hit several other high-altitude areas of the Kashmir Valley, bringing respite from rising temperatures. The snow also covered roads and homes in white and disrupted the normal life. The Tulail area near the Line of Control (LoC) also witnessed overnight snowfall, covering the mountain slopes, roadsides and residential areas.

Locals said that the snowfall started late at night and continued intermittently till morning. “The weather has been relatively warm in recent days, we were quite surprised by the sudden change in weather and snowfall,” they said.