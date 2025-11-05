ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall At Gulmarg Brings Cheer To Tourists; Srinagar-Leh Highway Shut

Srinagar: Plains in Kashmir received light showers while upper reaches including famous tourist destinations Gulmarg and Sonamarg were covered by a thin blanket of snow overnight bringing down temperatures by several notches as winter sets in for the long haul in the valley.

Besides Gulmarg and Sonamarg, fresh snowfall was also recorded at Zojila, Gagangir and Kupwara on Tuesday night turning the landscape into a fairytale white.

According to the Srinagar Meteorological center, Gulmarg received 7.6 centimeters of snow in the last 24 hours while 10.2 cm of rain was also recorded at the ski destination. Pahalgam in south Kashmir also received 2.1 cm snow and 16.2 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Summer capital Srinagar received 8 cm of rainfall.

The rains and snow brought down mercury by several notches. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the region, shivering at minus 2 degrees Celsius followed by Pahalgam which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius.