Fresh Snowfall At Gulmarg Brings Cheer To Tourists; Srinagar-Leh Highway Shut
Rains lashed plains and fresh snowfall was recorded at Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam bringing down mercury by several notches.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Plains in Kashmir received light showers while upper reaches including famous tourist destinations Gulmarg and Sonamarg were covered by a thin blanket of snow overnight bringing down temperatures by several notches as winter sets in for the long haul in the valley.
Besides Gulmarg and Sonamarg, fresh snowfall was also recorded at Zojila, Gagangir and Kupwara on Tuesday night turning the landscape into a fairytale white.
According to the Srinagar Meteorological center, Gulmarg received 7.6 centimeters of snow in the last 24 hours while 10.2 cm of rain was also recorded at the ski destination. Pahalgam in south Kashmir also received 2.1 cm snow and 16.2 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Summer capital Srinagar received 8 cm of rainfall.
The rains and snow brought down mercury by several notches. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the region, shivering at minus 2 degrees Celsius followed by Pahalgam which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius.
𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙍𝙔 ⚠— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) November 3, 2025
●Thunderstorm/Lightning /Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) at few places towards 4th Nov evening .
●Significant fall in day & night temp from 5th Nov onwards at many places.
●Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations during 4th Nov. https://t.co/Fi0KOd0vEB
The fresh snowfall at the tourist destinations brought smiles on the faces of tourists and locals, who were seen enjoying the cold weather and capturing the picturesque winter scenery.
Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders have welcomed the snowfall, and expressed hope for a vibrant winter season ahead, especially for skiing and other snow adventures.
The Meteorological department has predicted more snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir in the coming days.
The fresh snowfall has also forced closure of the 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh UT.
Several vehicles, which were on their way to their respective destinations, were stranded on both sides of the highway. Traffic police sources said that the snow will be cleared as and when the weather improves.