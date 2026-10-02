ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Protest At Jantar Mantar On October 10 If CEC Kumar Didn't Resign: CJP Leader Dipke

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced that a protest will be staged at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a protest organised by the CJP at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Dipke had warned of "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if Kumar did not step down.

"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," he said in a post on X late at night.

If Delhi police tried to stop them, wherever they stop the protesters "will become our Jantar Mantar", Dipke said. The protest will be peaceful, he said, adding, "We will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi".