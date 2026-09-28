Fresh POCSO Case Registered Against 'Gem Granite' Veeramani
Sources from Tamil Nadu Police said that Veeramani is likely to be apprehended soon.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Chennai: A fresh POCSO case has been registered against ‘Gem Granite’ Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Police sources told ETV Bharat on Monday.
A woman lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter, a minor, was sexually abused by the businessman. The Chennai Police registered the case under the POCSO Act, and it is likely to arrest Veeramani in the second case soon, sources added.
On September 25, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal had ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior police officers, including women officers, to conduct a fresh investigation into the POCSO case registered against Gem Granites owner Veeramani and his associates.