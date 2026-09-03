ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Graffiti Reappears On Jadavpur University Campus A Day After Whitewash

A different kind of poster by "Nationalist students of Jadavpur" addresses the recent controversy regarding the 'Free Palestine' movement by highlighting a statement made in 1977 by the then External Affairs Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Palestine along with a QR code of the full speech.

While a slogan on the wall of the Open Air Theatre reads, "Mussolini was granted freedom. The RSS, too, shall be granted freedom", another says, "He who adopts Hitler's tactics shall meet Hitler's end."

Kolkata: A day after wall graffiti on the campus of Jadavpur University was whitewashed, slogans were rewritten in the same places on Thursday. The freshly painted slogans target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) directly and invoke the names of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

However, speculation is rife regarding who actually put them up. NSF member Somsurya Bandyopadhyay claims neither we nor the ABVP put up these posters. Ultra-Left groups may be using our name to stir up fresh tension.

ABVP member Aditya Mondal caustically said Jadavpur is certainly not Marx's ancestral property for them to do whatever they please. "The politics of Red terror will end in the near future. Their days in Jadavpur are numbered," he added.

So far, there has been no reaction from Left-wing student organisations on these posters or graffiti. A program organised by them for Thursday afternoon is likely to clarify their stance on the matter.

A wall graffiti near the Open Air Theatre. (ETV Bharat)

Several graffiti had been whitewashed on Tuesday night, an action students claim was carried out by the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The reappearance of fresh slogans overnight has raised concerns about who did it under the cover of darkness. While university authorities are clueless, a sense of mystery shrouds the identity of those involved in the act.