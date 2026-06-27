ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Food Poisoning Cases Surface At Jharkhand Residential School; Inquiry Ordered, Staff Relieved

Garhwa: Fresh cases of food poisoning emerged on Saturday after over 100 students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in Jharkhand's Garhwa district were hospitalised on Friday.

The suspected case of food poisoning appeared to have worsened due to the consumption of overheated drinking water. Fresh cases emerged today, following which the district administration relieved nearly the entire school staff and ordered an inquiry. The health scare at the school in Kharaundhi worsened as eight more students fell ill.

The fresh cases triggered protests by parents. On Friday, most of the affected girls were treated at Bhavnathpur Community Hospital and later discharged. However, the new cases raised fresh concerns over the school's sanitation and management practices.

Garhwa Deputy Commissioner PN Mishra visited the school after reports of the incident and found what he described as serious lapses in management. Acting immediately, he relieved all staff members of their duties except one employee and directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to conduct an inquiry. The Deputy Commissioner later visited the hospital to review the treatment of the students.