Fresh Food Poisoning Cases Surface At Jharkhand Residential School; Inquiry Ordered, Staff Relieved
After over 100 students were hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, fresh cases emerged on Saturday. The district administration has ordered an inquiry.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Garhwa: Fresh cases of food poisoning emerged on Saturday after over 100 students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in Jharkhand's Garhwa district were hospitalised on Friday.
The suspected case of food poisoning appeared to have worsened due to the consumption of overheated drinking water. Fresh cases emerged today, following which the district administration relieved nearly the entire school staff and ordered an inquiry. The health scare at the school in Kharaundhi worsened as eight more students fell ill.
The fresh cases triggered protests by parents. On Friday, most of the affected girls were treated at Bhavnathpur Community Hospital and later discharged. However, the new cases raised fresh concerns over the school's sanitation and management practices.
Garhwa Deputy Commissioner PN Mishra visited the school after reports of the incident and found what he described as serious lapses in management. Acting immediately, he relieved all staff members of their duties except one employee and directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to conduct an inquiry. The Deputy Commissioner later visited the hospital to review the treatment of the students.
DC Mishra said the district administration responded swiftly after students suddenly fell ill on Friday night. "The SDM and other officials were immediately dispatched to oversee the case. All students received treatment at the Bhavnathpur Community Health Centre. Some students fell ill again today and are currently undergoing treatment; all of them are out of danger," said Mishra.
He added that the girl students currently at the school have been placed under special observation. "Anyone found guilty would not be spared." On the protests by parents, Mishra said, "It is natural for parents to be worried when their children fall ill. However, no one is permitted to take the law into their own hands."
On Friday, the affected students said they had been served pua (a fried sweet) and rice for lunch. They alleged that due to a power outage and the intense heat, the water in the plastic rooftop tank had become extremely hot, leaving them with no option but to drink it. The students further alleged that no fresh drinking water was arranged. According to students, although a generator was available on the premises, the water pump was not operated.
They further said that they were taken to the hospital only around 9 pm after their condition deteriorated.
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