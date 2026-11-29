ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Delimitation 'Unjustified' In Jammu And Kashmir, Says Minister

A file photo of J&K Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling party National Conference on Sunday said that fresh delimitation was “unjustified” in the union territory as the last delimitation was carried out three years ago before the assembly elections held in 2024.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo said Jammu and Kashmir “should be kept out” of the exercise. “Repeated delimitation is not justified,” she said.

Her comments came a day before the parliament begins on Monday a three-day session to table a fresh constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation approved by the Narendra Modi-led cabinet this week. The bill, which was blocked by the opposition in April this year, seeks to redraw constituency boundaries, increase the strength of the House to a maximum of 850 and provide 33 per cent reservation to women. Itoo appreciated the women reservation in elections, saying it will encourage women to play their role in decision making and development.