Fresh Delimitation 'Unjustified' In Jammu And Kashmir, Says Minister
Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said that delimitation was carried out in the UT before the 2024 assembly polls.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling party National Conference on Sunday said that fresh delimitation was “unjustified” in the union territory as the last delimitation was carried out three years ago before the assembly elections held in 2024.
Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo said Jammu and Kashmir “should be kept out” of the exercise. “Repeated delimitation is not justified,” she said.
Her comments came a day before the parliament begins on Monday a three-day session to table a fresh constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation approved by the Narendra Modi-led cabinet this week.
The bill, which was blocked by the opposition in April this year, seeks to redraw constituency boundaries, increase the strength of the House to a maximum of 850 and provide 33 per cent reservation to women.
Itoo appreciated the women reservation in elections, saying it will encourage women to play their role in decision making and development.
CPI (M) legislator Yousuf Tarigami alleged the delimitation was “aimed at changing the electoral map of the whole country”. “Democracy in the country is already weakened, it has been made very fragile. Increasing the seats to such a level is to tear apart the electoral system of the country. I fear the present dispensation will weaken the framework of the Constitution,” Tarigami said.
Citing the 2024 delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir in which seven seats were increased according to the population, Tarigami said that the exercise was a test on how “gerrymandering was done to increase six seats in Jammu and only one seat in Kashmir”. “The present government has an agenda to make the future more painful for the people of the country,” he said.
Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief spokesperson Mehboob Beg said that while the number of seats in the parliament is proposed to be increased from 543 to 830, the institutions were being “weakened and shrunk”.
“Such a big bill should have been debated by calling an all party meeting. The BJP is tearing apart parties like TMC and NCP to garner support for the bill. Their methods are sinister. The institutional and constitutional means are weakened,” Beg said.
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