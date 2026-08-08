ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Case Against History-Sheeter Ayanki Over FB Post Targeting Kerala CM

Kochi: A fresh case has been registered against history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki for allegedly defaming the Kerala Chief Minister on social media, even as police continued their search for him across the state, officials said on Saturday. The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered the case on Friday night based on a Facebook post allegedly uploaded by Ayanki on August 5.

According to the FIR, Ayanki allegedly posted the content "with the intention and deliberate plan to defame the Chief Minister of Kerala in public and to create enmity and provoke a riot among the public." The post was uploaded from a Facebook account named "Arjun Ayanki" on August 5. In the post, Ayanki claimed that Oommen Chandy was better than the current Kerala Chief Minister.

As per the FIR, he also called the current Chief Minister a "joker and liar" in the Facebook post. The FIR alleged that the post was intended to influence the public and provoke public disorder.

Police have registered the case under Sections 296(b) for uttering obscene words in or near a public place and 192 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.