ETV Bharat / state

Frequent Unscheduled Power Cuts Hit Jammu Amid Rising Temperatures

Jammu: Amid rising temperatures in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, residents are enduring frequent unscheduled power cuts that are worsening their hardships. These outages affect every part of the city, its outskirts, and various districts, occurring both day and night.

Sajad Hussain, a resident of Jammu’s Sunjwan area, said there is no fixed schedule for power cuts by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation (JPDCL), and the duration of outages is unpredictable.

“This morning, the electricity was snapped at around 4 am and restored after six hours, making it hard for people to sleep amid scorching heat,” Hussain said. “It also kept children irritable as they could not sleep peacefully,” he added.

Another resident, Nand Kishore Khajuria of the Roop Nagar area, demanded that the JPDCL should make arrangements for an uninterrupted power supply to all the areas of Jammu during the summer.

“We require more electricity due to high temperatures, but we have been forced to go through unscheduled power cuts. The government must ensure a hassle-free power supply to all districts,” he said.

Power cuts are not confined to the Jammu plains; residents of the Chenab Valley are raising similar concerns. Despite the region generating hundreds of crores in revenue for the governments of India and Jammu and Kashmir through power production, locals face electricity shortages both in winter and summer. The residents have raised the issue several times but to no avail.