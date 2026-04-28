ETV Bharat / state

French Tourist Dies Of Intestinal Rupture In Ajmer

Ajmer: A French national died during treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer after suffering a rupture in the large intestine, police said. The deceased, identified as Bona Jose, had come to Pushkar on April 15 on a travel visa and was staying at a hotel. He was suffering from a hernia, officials said.

According to Pushkar Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh, on April 25, Jose developed severe abdominal pain, following which the hotel management shifted him to the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer. Medical examination, including sonography, revealed a rupture in his large intestine.

SHO Singh further said that Jose underwent surgery on April 26 and was under treatment at the hospital. However, he died during treatment on April 28. Singh said the body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital, and further procedures will be carried out after informing the family members.