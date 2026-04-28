French Tourist Dies Of Intestinal Rupture In Ajmer
The tourist visiting Pushkar died in an Ajmer hospital during treatment after suffering an intestinal rupture.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Ajmer: A French national died during treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer after suffering a rupture in the large intestine, police said. The deceased, identified as Bona Jose, had come to Pushkar on April 15 on a travel visa and was staying at a hotel. He was suffering from a hernia, officials said.
According to Pushkar Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh, on April 25, Jose developed severe abdominal pain, following which the hotel management shifted him to the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer. Medical examination, including sonography, revealed a rupture in his large intestine.
SHO Singh further said that Jose underwent surgery on April 26 and was under treatment at the hospital. However, he died during treatment on April 28. Singh said the body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital, and further procedures will be carried out after informing the family members.
Hotel manager Mahendra Jain said the tourist was initially taken to a government hospital in Pushkar and later shifted to JLN Hospital. Consent for surgery was taken after informing him about the risks involved, he said.
Authorities said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Zone has informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, which will further notify the French Embassy. The body will be handed over to the family after their arrival, and a decision regarding post-mortem and last rites will be taken thereafter.
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