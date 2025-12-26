French Tourist Falls Off Hill At Karnataka's Hampi, Rescued After 48 Hours
Bruno Roger slipped from a hill near Mahanavami mound on December 24 and was rescued from a banana plantation nearby on Friday.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Vijayanagar: A tourist from France was critically injured after he slipped while trying to climb a hill at the UNESCO heritage site at Hampi in Karnataka.
Police said the tourist, Bruno Roger (52) slipped from a hill near Mahanavami mound on December 24. Bruno had been to the back of the octagonal bathing hill near the Mahanavami mound. He slipped and fell while trying to climb the hill and was injured. He spent two days at the spot with a critical injury on his leg.
Bruno was spotted by locals on Friday who immediately informed the police. Police along with officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) rushed to the spot and rescued Bruno who was then sent to Koppal District Hospital for treatment.
Bruno tried to climb the hill at around 6 pm on December 24 but slipped and fell. Since it is a deserted area, he had to remain there for two days with a severe leg injury. He later crawled to a nearby banana plantation from where he was rescued, said police. It is reported that Roger, who had come to India alone from France, was staying at a homestay in Kaddirampura.
Doctors at the Koppal District Hospital said Bruno's condition is stable and he is recovering from his injury. In August 2019, five French tourists were among 250 individuals rescued from a flooded island near Hampi.
Hampi is a city in the Vijayanagara district in Karnataka. Located along the Tungabhadra river in the east, Hampi is famous for hosting the Hampi Group of Monuments with the Virupaksha Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Also Read
Spanish woman tourist injured in attack by monkeys at Taj Mahal