French Tourist Falls Off Hill At Karnataka's Hampi, Rescued After 48 Hours

Vijayanagar: A tourist from France was critically injured after he slipped while trying to climb a hill at the UNESCO heritage site at Hampi in Karnataka.

Police said the tourist, Bruno Roger (52) slipped from a hill near Mahanavami mound on December 24. Bruno had been to the back of the octagonal bathing hill near the Mahanavami mound. He slipped and fell while trying to climb the hill and was injured. He spent two days at the spot with a critical injury on his leg.

Bruno was spotted by locals on Friday who immediately informed the police. Police along with officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) rushed to the spot and rescued Bruno who was then sent to Koppal District Hospital for treatment.