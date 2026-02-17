French Defence Minister Reaches Karnataka To Attend Key Defence Event
Catherine Vautrin will join her Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, in the inauguration of a Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) programme at Vemagal village in Kolar.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin reached Bengaluru on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration of a Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) programme at Vemagal village in Kolar.
Upon landing at the HAL airport in a special aircraft, she was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by personnel from various wings of the Armed Forces. Her visit marks a significant moment in the ongoing defence cooperation between India and France.
During her visit, Vautrin is scheduled to join Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of the TASL facility in Vemagal. The event is expected to highlight the growing strategic and industrial collaboration between the two countries, particularly in defence manufacturing and aerospace sectors.
India and France have strengthened defence ties over the past decade, with collaborations spanning aircraft, naval systems and advanced defence technologies. The TASL facility is seen as part of broader efforts to boost indigenous production under India's defence manufacturing initiatives while leveraging international partnerships.
Following the programme in Kolar, the French minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the evening for further official engagements.
The high-level visit underscores the deepening bilateral defence relationship and signals continued cooperation in joint ventures and technology sharing between the two nations.
Also Read