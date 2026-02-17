ETV Bharat / state

French Defence Minister Reaches Karnataka To Attend Key Defence Event

French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin receives Guard of Honour at the HAL airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin reached Bengaluru on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration of a Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) programme at Vemagal village in Kolar.

Upon landing at the HAL airport in a special aircraft, she was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by personnel from various wings of the Armed Forces. Her visit marks a significant moment in the ongoing defence cooperation between India and France.

During her visit, Vautrin is scheduled to join Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of the TASL facility in Vemagal. The event is expected to highlight the growing strategic and industrial collaboration between the two countries, particularly in defence manufacturing and aerospace sectors.