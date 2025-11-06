ETV Bharat / state

Freight And Passenger Trains On Same Track In Bilaspur, People Panic, Railway Says Routine Procedure

Bilaspur: Two days after a collision between a passenger train and cargo train near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway station left 11 dead, a routine track change procedure of the Railways on the same stretch, triggered panic among travellers.

Passengers aboard a MEMU train were terrified when they heard that a freight train had again arrived on the same track. Some even hurriedly got off the train, fearing another accident.

The Railway immediately informed them that there was no need to panic as it was a procedure of routine track change under the automatic signaling system, which is being followed for several years. On being assured by the Railways, passengers breathed a sigh of relief and again boarded the train.