Freight And Passenger Trains On Same Track In Bilaspur, People Panic, Railway Says Routine Procedure
Many passengers alighted from the train in panic when it reached between Kotmi Sonar and Jairamnagar railway track.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Bilaspur: Two days after a collision between a passenger train and cargo train near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway station left 11 dead, a routine track change procedure of the Railways on the same stretch, triggered panic among travellers.
Passengers aboard a MEMU train were terrified when they heard that a freight train had again arrived on the same track. Some even hurriedly got off the train, fearing another accident.
The Railway immediately informed them that there was no need to panic as it was a procedure of routine track change under the automatic signaling system, which is being followed for several years. On being assured by the Railways, passengers breathed a sigh of relief and again boarded the train.
The incident occurred between Kotmi Sonar and Jairamnagar railway track on Thursday.
"This is a normal operating procedure followed by the automatic signaling system. Under this, signals are installed every kilometre, allowing another train to pass after each signal. Freight trains and passenger trains do not have separate tracks, both run on the same track. The railways' automatic signaling system is a safe system and has been in place on this section since 2023. I urge passengers and the public to ignore such misleading information and rumors. Avoid such rumors and forwarding such misleading news," Suskar Vipul Vilasrao, CPRO
Earlier on Tuesday, the Gevra Road Bilaspur (68733) MEMU local train collided with a freight train stationed on the outer tracks near Bilaspur station between 4 and 4:30 pm. Heavy machinery and iron cutters were used to access the wreckage and recover the bodies. Nearly 11 passengers were killed and several others injured in the accident.
