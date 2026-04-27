ETV Bharat / state

'Freeing Myself From Party Membership, Responsibility': Gujarat AAP Leader Sagar Rabari Resigns

AAP is undergoing significant changes at the national level as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs have switched over to the BJP, reducing the party's strength to three MPs and subsequently increasing the BJP-led NDA.

His resignation comes after AAP's farmer leader Raju Karpada resigned in February and joined the BJP in April saying, it would help in serving farmers' interest.

Ahmedabad: In a yet another blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its Gujarat unit general secretary, Sagar Rabari, has resigned on Monday, triggering an uproar, a day before the results of the local body elections.

Rabari announced his resignation on his Facebook page but did not cite any reason. "I finish my journey with Aam Aadmi Party here today. Freeing myself from party membership, position, responsibility. Heartfelt thanks to all the colleagues for the cooperation. Personal relationships, friendship will be proudly intact," Rabari wrote.

Rabari, a prominent leader of AAP who had risen due to his strong connect with farmers and grassroot workers, has an undergraduate degree in Economics and a diploma in Journalism. He joined the AAP on August 9, 2021 and was fielded as an AAP candidate from Chotila constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections. He also served as the president of the AAP's 'Kisan Wing' and was the party in-charge for the Saurashtra zone.

Prior to joining AAP, he had established a distinct identity for himself as a farmer leader and activist. In 2018, he founded the 'Kisan Ekta Manch' (Farmers' Unity Forum) to advocate for farmers' rights and launched several movements against the government regarding rural development and issues such as water availability, crop insurance, and Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

From 1984 to 2012, he worked alongside Gandhian and land rights crusader Chunibhai Vaidya at the 'Gujarat Lok Samiti' and remains deeply influenced by the ideals of social reformer Jayaprakash Narayan. After being active for five years, Rabari has now decided to part ways with the party.

AAP has not issued any official response to Rabari's resignation.