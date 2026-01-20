ETV Bharat / state

'Freedom Of Expression Can Be Dangerous': Priyanka Chaturvedi Says At Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday that freedom of expression may seem like an attractive principle, but it can prove dangerous for society, especially when it is used to make offensive remarks against women or to publicly display their private images.

While speaking at the final session of Jaipur Literature Festival, she referred to Jawaharlal Nehru's idea that absolute freedom of expression is a theoretical concept that cannot be implemented in practice.

She said that in a democracy, freedom must be accompanied by responsibility. Chaturvedi argued that freedom of speech is not merely limited to expressing opinions, but can sometimes cause real and immediate harm.