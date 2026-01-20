'Freedom Of Expression Can Be Dangerous': Priyanka Chaturvedi Says At Jaipur Literature Festival
The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP referred to Jawaharlal Nehru's idea that absolute freedom of expression is a theoretical concept that cannot be implemented in practice.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 12:38 AM IST|
Updated : January 20, 2026 at 12:52 AM IST
Jaipur: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday that freedom of expression may seem like an attractive principle, but it can prove dangerous for society, especially when it is used to make offensive remarks against women or to publicly display their private images.
While speaking at the final session of Jaipur Literature Festival, she referred to Jawaharlal Nehru's idea that absolute freedom of expression is a theoretical concept that cannot be implemented in practice.
She said that in a democracy, freedom must be accompanied by responsibility. Chaturvedi argued that freedom of speech is not merely limited to expressing opinions, but can sometimes cause real and immediate harm.
Chaturvedi presented three main arguments to substantiate her position. First, she highlighted the increasing instances of offensive remarks against women, public display of their private images without consent, and online harassment under the guise of freedom of expression.
“Such acts are not freedom, but criminal activities,” Priyanka said. Addressing the issue of fake news and misinformation, she said that during the COVID-19, anti-vaccine campaigns were conducted in the name of freedom of expression, spreading fear among people and causing serious harm to public health. This problem is not limited to India but has been observed globally.
She cited climate change, stating that such a serious issue is also being dismissed as merely an ‘agenda.’ She gave the example of milder winters in cities like Jaipur as a clear indication of climate change, but argued that misinformation is being spread to prevent action on this issue.
Read more