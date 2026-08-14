ETV Bharat / state

Freedom Fighter Shantibhushan Roy, Netaji's Associate, A Forgotten Hero

Kolkata: While the country celebrates the iconic leaders who led the nation to independence, there are many individuals whose contributions have remained largely out of the limelight. One such dedicated freedom fighter is Shantibhushan Roy, a close associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who later worked in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

A native of Faridpur in undivided Bengal, Shantibhushan joined the struggle for independence in his childhood. When police first arrested him, Shantibhushan was still a young boy. He spent eight years, from adolescence to early youth, in prison, where he also pursued his education. Upon his release, he immediately resumed his involvement in the Swadeshi movement.

Medal awarded to Shantibhushan Roy (ETV Bharat)

A follower of Netaji, Shantibhushan worked for the KMC, where he took various measures to curb corruption. However, he never sought the limelight. After independence, he was awarded with a 'Tamrapatra' (copper plaque). Yet, his son, Debashis Roy, feels much remains unknown about his father's struggle.

Shantibhushan Roy In Freedom Struggle

Debashis said his father became associated with the Jugantar party at the age of just 10 and subsequently engaged in Swadeshi activities. He was arrested by the British police when he was 12 but managed to secure his release. He continued his anti-British activities even after that. Four years later, at the age of 16, Shantibhushan was arrested again.

This time, however, he was not released, instead, he remained imprisoned for eight years. After passing his ISC examinations, he had wished to study science, but due to lack of facilities for practical classes in prison, he studied commerce. During his time in jail, he created several beautiful paintings, which are preserved at home till this day through the efforts of his descendants. Upon his release from prison, he rejoined the Swadeshi movement.

Shantibhushan's Passion For Football

Shantibhushan studied at Bangabasi College in Kolkata. During that time, he played football. After suffering multiple defeats against City College, under his leadership, Bangabasi College, finally tasted victory in an inter-college tournament after many years. Later, he played for the Madaripur Town Club and received a 'Sharp Shooter' award in 1931.