Freedom Fighter Shantibhushan Roy, Netaji's Associate, A Forgotten Hero
Shantibhushan Roy's son wants the present generation to know about his father's contribution in the freedom movement, reports Monojit Das.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Kolkata: While the country celebrates the iconic leaders who led the nation to independence, there are many individuals whose contributions have remained largely out of the limelight. One such dedicated freedom fighter is Shantibhushan Roy, a close associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who later worked in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
A native of Faridpur in undivided Bengal, Shantibhushan joined the struggle for independence in his childhood. When police first arrested him, Shantibhushan was still a young boy. He spent eight years, from adolescence to early youth, in prison, where he also pursued his education. Upon his release, he immediately resumed his involvement in the Swadeshi movement.
A follower of Netaji, Shantibhushan worked for the KMC, where he took various measures to curb corruption. However, he never sought the limelight. After independence, he was awarded with a 'Tamrapatra' (copper plaque). Yet, his son, Debashis Roy, feels much remains unknown about his father's struggle.
Shantibhushan Roy In Freedom Struggle
Debashis said his father became associated with the Jugantar party at the age of just 10 and subsequently engaged in Swadeshi activities. He was arrested by the British police when he was 12 but managed to secure his release. He continued his anti-British activities even after that. Four years later, at the age of 16, Shantibhushan was arrested again.
This time, however, he was not released, instead, he remained imprisoned for eight years. After passing his ISC examinations, he had wished to study science, but due to lack of facilities for practical classes in prison, he studied commerce. During his time in jail, he created several beautiful paintings, which are preserved at home till this day through the efforts of his descendants. Upon his release from prison, he rejoined the Swadeshi movement.
Shantibhushan's Passion For Football
Shantibhushan studied at Bangabasi College in Kolkata. During that time, he played football. After suffering multiple defeats against City College, under his leadership, Bangabasi College, finally tasted victory in an inter-college tournament after many years. Later, he played for the Madaripur Town Club and received a 'Sharp Shooter' award in 1931.
After completing his college education, Shantibhushan worked as a teacher. He would visit various homes in the area to provide lessons in discipline to young children. It was through this contact that he recruited them into the revolutionary activities of the Swadeshi movement. After this, he secured a job at the KMC.
A Follower of Netaji
Debashis son said Indian freedom fighter Nalini Guha took Shantibhushan to meet Netaji and from that moment onwards he became his ardent follower. "Later while he was working as a teacher, Nalini Guha informed him, that Netaji was at the Calcutta Corporation and he immediately applied for the position of an accountant, sat for the interview, and joined the Corporation," Debashis said.
Debashis said his father was incredibly dedicated to his job at the KMC. He would conduct surprise night inspections to uncover corruption in areas ranging from drinking water lines to drainage works, and even withheld payments of several contractors. He executed numerous plans while working with Netaji and the Jugantar Party but never boasted about his work and preferred to stay out of the limelight.
After independence, in 1972, the Central Government announced plans to honour him with a 'Tamrapatra'. Initially, he refused to accept the honour. However, Nalini Guha and Rajya Sabha MP Dwijen Sengupta persuaded him saying he should not decline an honour bestowed by the government. He eventually accepted it.
He passed away in obscurity in 1985. Four decades have passed since his death, yet Shantibhushan remains largely unknown.
"This generation needs to know about his career and the movements he led as a freedom fighter," Debashis said, stressing on a proper assessment of his father's life.
Debashis said he had even discussed this matter with the then Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim. Hakim had directed that all information regarding his father be preserved in the KMC archives and also published in 'Purasree', the Corporation's official mouthpiece. Hakim had asked him to keep all relevant documents ready, and had also assured him that municipal officials would visit his home.
However, the matter did not progress beyond that point and nobody from the KMC ever visited him, Debashis said.
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