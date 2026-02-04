ETV Bharat / state

Freedom Fighter’s Legacy Lives On As Family Feeds The Poor Daily In Tamil Nadu's Vikramasingapuram

Tirunelveli: “One day, I got into the jeep that had been allotted to my husband when he was the municipal chairman. But he immediately asked me to get down. Later, after returning home, he argued with me, saying, ‘The government has provided this vehicle to serve the people. How can you sit in it?’” recalls Seetha, the wife of freedom fighter RV Anantha Krishnan.

RV Anantha Krishnan, a prominent Communist leader in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and a close associate of veteran CPI leader Nallakannu, was the first chairman of the Ambasamudram Municipality. He had also served as a panchayat president. Though Anantha Krishnan passed away in 2001 at the age of 85, he continues to live on in the hearts of the poor in Vikramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district through the selfless service carried on by his family.

The family uses Anantha Krishnan’s pension of Rs 10,500 that his wife Seetha receives every month, to provide one meal a day to the poor under the Freedom Fighter R.V. Anantha Krishnan Trust.

ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team visited Vikramasingapuram. A step into the home and you are introduced to the rich legacy of the freedom fighter through photographs. Some of them have him standing alongside leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj. There is also a photograph that sees him in the moment he assumed office as chairman of the Ambasamudram Municipal Council. Another photograph captures a his involvement into the freedom struggle; the caption reads, “R.V. Anantha Krishnan, Commander of the Communist Red Army.”

Next is an adjacent room with several silver vessels filled with freshly cooked meal - sambar rice, cabbage stir-fry, and appalam. We were welcomed by Anantha Krishnan’s wife Seetha, his daughters Rajalakshmi (60) and Revathi Kumari (52), and son Raja Manikandan (50). Along with us were a host of people who have been regular visitors at their home for food. While some ate at the house, others decided to take away. Interestingly, the family knows regular visitors for food and asked about those missing. The eldest daughter Rajalakshmi personally took the meals to their homes upon learning that they were unwell.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anantha Krishnan’s younger daughter Revathi Kumari said, “When my father was alive, he used to give away the freedom fighter’s pension he received to people in need. He wished that this service should continue even after his death,” she said.

“Based on my suggestion and with my mother Seetha’s approval, we started a charitable trust in my father’s name for the benefit of the poor. Since January 2025, through this trust, we have been providing daily meals to 25 destitute elderly people,” she added.

The family prepares the meals at home every day. The menu usually includes rasam (soup), vegetable stir-fries, and aviyal (dry-stew). On certain days, eggs, chicken, or mutton are also served.

Anantha Krishnan had joined the freedom struggle at the young age of 16. He participated in several protests against British rule. In 1942, during widespread protests against the arrest of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru as part of the Quit India Movement, Anantha Krishnan was arrested and imprisoned.

At the age of 27, when he was expected to be settled with his wife and children, he was jailed by the British in prisons at Vellore, Cuddalore, Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu, and Bellary in present-day Karnataka. He spent nearly nine years in prison for his role in the freedom struggle.