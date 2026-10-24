ETV Bharat / state

‘Free Umar Khalid’ And ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ Graffiti Appear On JNU Walls; ABVP Launches Protest

The graffiti that appeared on JNU walls ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A controversy has erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi following the appearance of slogans such as ‘Free Umar Khalid’ and ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ on the walls of the campus.

A day earlier on Friday, slogans calling for 'Free Kashmir' were found written on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, along with the slogans 'Free Sharjeel Imam', 'Death to RSS' and 'Death to ABVP.'

The JNU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised objections to these slogans, as well as to allegedly offensive text accompanying an image of Veer Savarkar. Accusing leftist student organisations of vitiating the academic atmosphere on campus, the ABVP has demanded that the university administration investigate the matter and take action against those responsible. The ABVP claims that the images that have surfaced point to the involvement of activists from the All India Students Association (AISA). The slogans that appeared on the walls in JNU (ETV Bharat) The ABVP stated that while ideological differences and political disagreements are a natural part of democratic discourse within a university, such writings and allegedly objectionable activities in public spaces can negatively impact the campus environment.