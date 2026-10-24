‘Free Umar Khalid’ And ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ Graffiti Appear On JNU Walls; ABVP Launches Protest
The ABVP claims that the images that have surfaced point to the involvement of activists from the All India Students Association
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: A controversy has erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi following the appearance of slogans such as ‘Free Umar Khalid’ and ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ on the walls of the campus.
A day earlier on Friday, slogans calling for 'Free Kashmir' were found written on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, along with the slogans 'Free Sharjeel Imam', 'Death to RSS' and 'Death to ABVP.'
The JNU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised objections to these slogans, as well as to allegedly offensive text accompanying an image of Veer Savarkar. Accusing leftist student organisations of vitiating the academic atmosphere on campus, the ABVP has demanded that the university administration investigate the matter and take action against those responsible.
The ABVP claims that the images that have surfaced point to the involvement of activists from the All India Students Association (AISA).
The ABVP stated that while ideological differences and political disagreements are a natural part of democratic discourse within a university, such writings and allegedly objectionable activities in public spaces can negatively impact the campus environment.
The ABVP has also expressed objection to slogans raised in support of Umar Khalid. The organisation alleged that, rather than prioritising issues relevant to student interests, leftist student groups are promoting political slogans that incite controversy on campus.
ABVP JNU unit president Mayank Panchal stated that freedom of thought does not grant the liberty to behave disrespectfully towards other ideologies or national figures. He alleged that writing offensive remarks alongside a portrait of Veer Savarkar and inscribing aggressive political slogans on campus does not fall within the scope of freedom of expression.
Panchal noted that while individuals with diverse ideologies have the right to express their views at JNU, this right should not be used to incite tension on campus or damage public property. He urged the university administration to take cognizance of the matter, identify those responsible, and initiate necessary action.
ABVP JNU secretary Praveen Piyush also raised concerns regarding political activities on campus. He emphasised that a university is not the exclusive domain of any one ideology and that all students have the right to voice their opinions. He added that damaging public property, insulting national figures, or stoking tension through aggressive slogans—under the guise of dissent—is unacceptable.
Also Read
'Free Kashmir', 'Free Sharjeel Imam' Slogans On Jamia University Walls, As Debate Rages Online