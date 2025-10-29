ETV Bharat / state

Free, Subsidised Electricity A Barrier To Adopt Solar Power In Tamil Nadu: Study

Chennai: The farmer-focused PM KUSUM-C scheme has no takers in Tamil Nadu since its introduction in 2019, while PM Surya Ghar has low uptake due to Tamil Nadu's subsidised and free electricity schemes, finds a study done by Puducherry-based think tank. The study, titled "Advancing Distributed, Equitable Solar Energy in Tamil Nadu", aims to facilitate higher clean energy deployment in Tamil Nadu.

Done by the think tank, Auroville Consulting, the study focuses specifically on leveraging distributed solar energy (DERs), particularly rooftop solar and solar for agriculture, in Tamil Nadu.

The researchers have found out that as of July 2025, Tamil Nadu is yet to see any adoption of progress under PM KUSUM-C, or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan scheme. Incidentally, the progress under the scheme has been low nationwide -- only about 14.7 per cent of the target has been achieved as of July 2025, finds the report.

PM KUSUM-C, which was launched in March 2019 by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, aims to provide energy and water security to farmers while reducing environmental pollution. Under the scheme, the central government offers subsidies of 30 per cent to 50 per cent for solar pumps or for the solarisation of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps.

Further, farmers can also install grid-connected solar power plants up to 2MW under the scheme on their barren/fallow land and sell electricity to local DISCOM at a tariff determined by state regulator.

According to the study, technically, PM KUSUM-C, is a win-win for farmers despite subsidies. If solar systems generate surplus power beyond on-farm needs, farmers could even receive direct payments by "exporting" excess power to the grid. However, the researchers found that the biggest barrier for PM KUSUM-C in Tamil Nadu is the energy meters.

"The scheme relied on the introduction of energy meters, while farm electricity consumption is currently unmetered. This metering requirement was seen as a step toward reintroducing electricity charges for farmers, leading to strong opposition," stated the report. This misconceived notion has even overruled the potential "export incentives" that the scheme offered, finds the study.

Free electricity offered by the state is also one of the reasons why PM Surya Ghar has low uptake in Tamil Nadu, according to the study. The central government scheme offers Rs 30,000 to Rs 78,000 per KW subsidy to residential households to install solar power.