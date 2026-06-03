Free Student Bus Passes, Jobs Push And Bengaluru Roads: Six Big Decisions In DK Shivakumar’s First Cabinet Meeting
As the sixth major decision, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs 2,000 crore for the improvement and resurfacing of roads in Bengaluru.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 11:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced six major decisions during the first Cabinet meeting held under his leadership, shortly after assuming office. The announcements are aimed at students, youth, property owners, job seekers, and Bengaluru residents.
Addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha along with his ministers after the Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said the government was committed to ushering in a new phase of governance and development in the state.
Reflecting on his political journey, the Chief Minister said he had faced both hardships and successes in public life and remained steadfast even during difficult periods, including his imprisonment in Tihar Jail. He said the Chief Minister's chair belonged to the people of Karnataka, not to any individual.
Shivakumar recalled that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had honoured his commitment and stepped aside, after which legislators unanimously entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the state. He assured the people that the government would work beyond personal and political considerations.
The Chief Minister said he understood the challenges faced by both rural and urban populations and stressed the need to address migration to cities by creating opportunities in villages. He added that the Cabinet would function collectively as a team and work for all sections of society.
Six Major Decisions Announced
Free Bus Passes For All Students
The Cabinet approved free bus passes for all students across Karnataka, including those studying in government and private institutions. The scheme will cover students from SSLC, PUC, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Shivakumar said students had repeatedly demanded that free travel benefits be extended beyond women passengers. To avail the facility, students will have to apply for the bus pass. The government estimates an additional annual expenditure of Rs 250 crore for the scheme.
Private Employment Exchange to Be Established
To improve employment opportunities for youth, the government decided to establish a Private Employment Exchange system modelled after the earlier employment exchange system.
Under the proposed system, private companies will be required to register vacancies and manpower requirements. The government will provide skill-based training to job seekers according to industry needs and facilitate their placement in private firms.
The Chief Minister said efforts would be made to ensure greater employment opportunities for Kannadigas. A committee of three ministers will study the proposal, hold consultations with industry representatives, and submit a report within one month. Registration and other services will be made available online.
10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations
The Cabinet has approved the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations across the state. The government plans to establish youth groups in every gram panchayat, with each association comprising around 150 young people.
Each association will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. According to Shivakumar, the initiative aims to promote sports, cultural activities, social harmony, leadership development and talent identification among youth.
Relaxation in Occupancy Certificate Rules for Property Owners
In another significant decision, the government has expanded exemptions related to Occupancy Certificates (OC) and Completion Certificates (CC).
Currently, certain exemptions are available for buildings constructed on sites measuring up to 1,200 square feet within Bengaluru limits. The Cabinet has decided to extend this benefit to properties up to 2,500 square feet. The relaxation will apply as a one-time measure to buildings with deviations of up to 20 per cent from approved norms.
Statewide Expansion of B-Khata to A-Khata Conversion
The government has also decided to extend the B-Khata to A-Khata conversion drive across Karnataka. The scheme, previously limited in scope, will now cover both urban and rural properties, enabling more property owners to regularise their records and obtain A-Khata status.
Rs 2,000 Crore for Bengaluru Road Development
As the sixth major decision, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs 2,000 crore for the improvement and resurfacing of roads in Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister said the funds would be used to address road infrastructure issues across the city, including areas under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), with the objective of improving road quality and easing commuter difficulties.
The announcements mark the first set of policy initiatives under the new government and are expected to benefit a wide range of citizens across Karnataka.
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