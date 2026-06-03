ETV Bharat / state

Free Student Bus Passes, Jobs Push And Bengaluru Roads: Six Big Decisions In DK Shivakumar’s First Cabinet Meeting

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced six major decisions during the first Cabinet meeting held under his leadership, shortly after assuming office. The announcements are aimed at students, youth, property owners, job seekers, and Bengaluru residents.

Addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha along with his ministers after the Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said the government was committed to ushering in a new phase of governance and development in the state.

Reflecting on his political journey, the Chief Minister said he had faced both hardships and successes in public life and remained steadfast even during difficult periods, including his imprisonment in Tihar Jail. He said the Chief Minister's chair belonged to the people of Karnataka, not to any individual.

Shivakumar recalled that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had honoured his commitment and stepped aside, after which legislators unanimously entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the state. He assured the people that the government would work beyond personal and political considerations.

The Chief Minister said he understood the challenges faced by both rural and urban populations and stressed the need to address migration to cities by creating opportunities in villages. He added that the Cabinet would function collectively as a team and work for all sections of society.



Six Major Decisions Announced



Free Bus Passes For All Students



The Cabinet approved free bus passes for all students across Karnataka, including those studying in government and private institutions. The scheme will cover students from SSLC, PUC, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Shivakumar said students had repeatedly demanded that free travel benefits be extended beyond women passengers. To avail the facility, students will have to apply for the bus pass. The government estimates an additional annual expenditure of Rs 250 crore for the scheme.



Private Employment Exchange to Be Established

To improve employment opportunities for youth, the government decided to establish a Private Employment Exchange system modelled after the earlier employment exchange system.

Under the proposed system, private companies will be required to register vacancies and manpower requirements. The government will provide skill-based training to job seekers according to industry needs and facilitate their placement in private firms.

The Chief Minister said efforts would be made to ensure greater employment opportunities for Kannadigas. A committee of three ministers will study the proposal, hold consultations with industry representatives, and submit a report within one month. Registration and other services will be made available online.



10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations