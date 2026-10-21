Free Seats For Poor In Private Schools: Telangana Moves To Implement 25% RTE Quota After SC Rap
Sources in the Education Department said only 180 children from disadvantaged/underprivileged sections secured admission in private schools in Telangana during 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up efforts to implement the 25 percent free-seat quota for children belonging to "weaker section and disadvantaged group" in private schools days after the Supreme Court raised concerns over delay in enforcing the Right to Education (RTE) Act across states.
Even as progress is reportedly being made regarding the reservation of seats for children from underprivileged sections, the Apex Court recently expressed strong displeasure with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), citing that several states have failed to implement this despite clear orders.
Acting on the court's directive, the NCPCR sought an explanation from the Telangana government. Subsequently, Naveen Nicholas, Telangana's Director of School Education, assured the Commission during his visit to Delhi that the state would implement the Supreme Court's guidelines.
What RTE Act Says
Under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25 percent of seats in the first grade or entry-level seats in private schools must be reserved for students from underprivileged backgrounds, with education provided free of cost.
Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had issued guidelines for its implementation, and mandated several measures including the launch of a dedicated portal for admissions, acceptance of online applications, allocation of seats through a lottery system, and the establishment of a grievance redressal cell to address the complaints raised.
Also, the NCPCR was tasked with overseeing and monitoring the scheme's implementation. States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have already framed procedures and started implementing the policy.
Notably, a petition was filed in the High Court last year regarding the implementation of the RTE Act in Telangana. During the proceedings, the Education Department assured the court that it would implement the RTE provision. In July 2025, Education Secretary Yogita Rana issued orders to facilitate the admission of children from 96 habitations, where no government schools are available, into private schools. However, the directive was merely forwarded to the District Educational Officers (DEOs), with no further action taken.
Sources in the Education Department said only 180 children secured admissions across the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. With the Supreme Court now seeking details of implementation, officials have started working on the guidelines to ensure all eligible children are able to access free education in private schools.
The Court has ordered the NCPCR to appear in person for the hearing scheduled on October 27 and submit a report on the status of 25 percent quota implementation.
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