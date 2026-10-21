ETV Bharat / state

Free Seats For Poor In Private Schools: Telangana Moves To Implement 25% RTE Quota After SC Rap

Representational Image ( ANI File Photo )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up efforts to implement the 25 percent free-seat quota for children belonging to "weaker section and disadvantaged group" in private schools days after the Supreme Court raised concerns over delay in enforcing the Right to Education (RTE) Act across states.

Even as progress is reportedly being made regarding the reservation of seats for children from underprivileged sections, the Apex Court recently expressed strong displeasure with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), citing that several states have failed to implement this despite clear orders.

Acting on the court's directive, the NCPCR sought an explanation from the Telangana government. Subsequently, Naveen Nicholas, Telangana's Director of School Education, assured the Commission during his visit to Delhi that the state would implement the Supreme Court's guidelines. What RTE Act Says Under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25 percent of seats in the first grade or entry-level seats in private schools must be reserved for students from underprivileged backgrounds, with education provided free of cost. Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had issued guidelines for its implementation, and mandated several measures including the launch of a dedicated portal for admissions, acceptance of online applications, allocation of seats through a lottery system, and the establishment of a grievance redressal cell to address the complaints raised.