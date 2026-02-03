ETV Bharat / state

Free LPG Cylinders For Eligible Ration Card Holders On Holi, Diwali: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the benefit will also cover those eligible ration card holders using piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

DELHI FREE LPG CYLINDER
File photo of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that free LPG cylinders will be provided to households with valid ration cards on the festivals of Holi and Diwali. In a meeting chaired by Gupta, the Delhi cabinet decided to transfer Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer system.

The benefit will also cover those eligible ration card holders using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, she said in a briefing. Eligible beneficiaries will have the amount credited to their bank accounts ahead of Holi. The government has allocated Rs 242 crore for this free gas cylinder scheme, the chief minister added.

Also Read

  1. Viksit Delhi Credit Loan Scheme Launched, To Offer Up To Rs 10 Crore In Collateral-Free Loans
  2. 65,000 AAY Beneficiaries To Get Free 1 Kg Sugar Every Month Till March 2027: Delhi Govt

TAGGED:

DELHI FREE LPG CYLINDER
DELHI CM REKHA GUPTA
FREE LPG CYLINDER ON HOLI DIWALI
LPG CYLINDER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.