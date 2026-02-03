ETV Bharat / state

Free LPG Cylinders For Eligible Ration Card Holders On Holi, Diwali: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that free LPG cylinders will be provided to households with valid ration cards on the festivals of Holi and Diwali. In a meeting chaired by Gupta, the Delhi cabinet decided to transfer Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer system.