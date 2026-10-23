ETV Bharat / state

'Free Kashmir', 'Free Sharjeel Imam' Slogans On Jamia University Walls, As Debate Rages Online

New Delhi: Slogans calling for "Free Kashmir" were found written on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Friday, along with the slogans "Free Sharjeel Imam", "Death to RSS" and "Death to ABVP". There is no detailed information available regarding who wrote these slogans on the campus walls, or when they were inscribed.

According to a student of the university who didn't want to be named, the brouhaha may have erupted after Imam — a JNU PhD student who was arrested under UAPA in 2020 and has been in jail without trial since then — gave an interview to an online media outlet, which engendered intense social media debate over the past few days.

Another student, Anant, who is affiliated with the ABVP and is pursuing an MBA at Jamia, stated that such controversial slogans on the walls reveal the mindset of those who wrote them. He demanded that the police and the university administration investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible, and added that such slogans should not be displayed in a publicly funded university.

Meanwhile, Saima Saeed, a spokesperson for Jamia Millia Islamia University, stated that she has been informed about the appearance of these controversial slogans on the campus walls. Expressing her deep regret, she noted that the slogans were likely written after 7 pm.

An intensive investigation has been launched, she added, and CCTV footage is being examined. The university administration intends to identify any student or outsider involved in the activity, and take strictest possible action against them. Arrangements have been made to procure paint to cover the slogans on the walls. Saeed reiterated her profound dismay that such slogans were written within the campus premises.