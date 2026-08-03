ETV Bharat / state

Free HPV Vaccination Drive Gains Momentum In Karnataka As Demand Surges, Offering Hope Against Cervical Cancer

Bengaluru: Karnataka's free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls has received an encouraging public response, with health officials reporting nearly a 50 per cent increase in demand after the vaccine was made available free of cost.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer by removing the financial barrier that earlier prevented many poor and middle-class families from accessing the vaccine. Previously, parents had to spend between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 in private hospitals for vaccination.

The campaign comes at a time when cervical cancer continues to be one of the leading cancers among Indian women. Medical experts say the disease is unique because it is largely preventable. Unlike many other cancers that arise due to multiple genetic and environmental factors, cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), making vaccination one of the most effective preventive measures available.

Prof. (Dr.) M. Vijayakumar, pro-chancellor of Yenepoya University, said the availability of an effective HPV vaccine has transformed cervical cancer prevention.

"For decades, cervical cancer was the most common cancer among Indian women. Since HPV is the principal cause, vaccination offers us an opportunity to prevent the disease before it develops. Our message is simple: 'Screen the mother, vaccinate the daughter.' Protecting young girls through vaccination and encouraging women above 30 years to undergo screening can substantially reduce the burden of cervical cancer," he said.

He explained that while most HPV infections are naturally cleared by the body's immune system, persistent infections in a small percentage of women can gradually progress to cervical cancer over several years. He also stressed the importance of regular screening through Pap tests, Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) and HPV DNA testing for adult women, adding that researchers are working to make HPV DNA testing more affordable for large-scale screening.