Free HPV Vaccination Drive Gains Momentum In Karnataka As Demand Surges, Offering Hope Against Cervical Cancer
The initiative is expected to reduce the burden of cervical cancer by removing the financial barrier that previously prevented many poor and middle-class families.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka's free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls has received an encouraging public response, with health officials reporting nearly a 50 per cent increase in demand after the vaccine was made available free of cost.
The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer by removing the financial barrier that earlier prevented many poor and middle-class families from accessing the vaccine. Previously, parents had to spend between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 in private hospitals for vaccination.
The campaign comes at a time when cervical cancer continues to be one of the leading cancers among Indian women. Medical experts say the disease is unique because it is largely preventable. Unlike many other cancers that arise due to multiple genetic and environmental factors, cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), making vaccination one of the most effective preventive measures available.
Prof. (Dr.) M. Vijayakumar, pro-chancellor of Yenepoya University, said the availability of an effective HPV vaccine has transformed cervical cancer prevention.
"For decades, cervical cancer was the most common cancer among Indian women. Since HPV is the principal cause, vaccination offers us an opportunity to prevent the disease before it develops. Our message is simple: 'Screen the mother, vaccinate the daughter.' Protecting young girls through vaccination and encouraging women above 30 years to undergo screening can substantially reduce the burden of cervical cancer," he said.
He explained that while most HPV infections are naturally cleared by the body's immune system, persistent infections in a small percentage of women can gradually progress to cervical cancer over several years. He also stressed the importance of regular screening through Pap tests, Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) and HPV DNA testing for adult women, adding that researchers are working to make HPV DNA testing more affordable for large-scale screening.
Dr Abhilasha, senior consultant Gynaec Oncologist at HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, said the vaccine is most effective between 9 and 14 years of age, before exposure to the virus, making 14-year-old girls the ideal beneficiaries of the current campaign.
"HPV vaccination prevents or significantly reduces HPV infection, thereby lowering the chances of developing precancerous cervical lesions and cervical cancer. It is one of the most effective public health interventions available today," she said. She added that catch-up vaccination is also recommended for individuals between 15 and 27 years.
Doctors cautioned that lifestyle and health factors such as smoking, weakened immunity, early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, poor personal hygiene, inadequate barrier contraceptive use, delayed menopause and concurrent infections can increase the risk of persistent HPV infection progressing to cervical cancer. They stressed that vaccination should be complemented by awareness, healthy lifestyle choices and timely screening.
The free vaccination programme is also helping bridge healthcare inequalities. Earlier, the relatively high cost of HPV vaccines kept many families from protecting their daughters. The vaccine is now being made available through Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges, ensuring wider access across socio-economic groups. The current rollout uses the Gardasil 4 vaccine, while the indigenous Cervavac vaccine is expected to be introduced in future phases.
Health experts believe the sharp rise in demand reflects growing public awareness and confidence in the government's initiative. They said parents have a crucial role in ensuring eligible girls receive the vaccine at the recommended age and urged communities, schools, healthcare institutions and the media to work together in expanding awareness. They believe widespread vaccination, coupled with regular screening, has the potential to significantly reduce cervical cancer cases and save thousands of lives in the years ahead.