ETV Bharat / state

'Free Hit, Part Payment': Vadodara Civic Corporation General Body Allots Disputed Plot To Yusuf Pathan

Vadodara: The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)'s general body on Wednesday approved the Gujarat government's proposal to offer a 978-square-metre disputed land partly free and the rest at a discount to India ex-cricketer and rebel TMC MP Yusuf Pathan amid protests by the Congress.

The BJP-ruled VMC's general body, at a meeting, approved the controversial proposal whereby Pathan gets 500 square metres of the land adjacent to his residence in Tandalja locality for free, and 55 per cent of market value charged for the remaining 478 square-metre plot.

The Opposition Congress voted against the proposal. Mayor Geeta Makwana said the proposal regarding the plot, which had been reviewed by the VMC Standing Committee, was approved by a majority vote by the general body at the meeting.

"The Opposition members voted against it (the proposal), leading to a debate during the general body meeting. However, since the proposal originated from the state government, we proceeded to approve it by a majority. Regarding the plot allotted to Pathan, there was a discussion on the implementation of specific terms and conditions, and attention will be paid to ensuring these are enforced," she said.

Makwana added that as Mayor, she wished for specific policies and regulations to be applied to the land, ensuring it could not be sold by the allottee to any third party. The Congress hit out at the ruling BJP over the allotment of the government land to the 44-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, calling it a case of "corruption and double standard".

Pathan won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Behrampore in West Bengal on a ticket from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, but later sided with party rebels after the TMC's defeat in this year's Assembly polls.