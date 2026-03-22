ETV Bharat / state

Free Electric Autos Provided To Women, Transgender Drivers In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Twenty women and transgenders, who completed driving training, were distributed free electric autos by Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy at a programme in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Reddy said the government would extend support to help women and transgenders purchase electric autos at subsidised rates and also give priority in issuing driving licences.

The programme was organised by B.PAC in collaboration with CGI. The minister said that the effort taken by B.PAC and CGI to provide both free driving training and vehicles would help the beneficiaries become financially independent. He also announced that 10 more electric autos would be provided to the community.

Reddy observed that women’s literacy levels have significantly improved in recent years and they are entering various sectors but their presence in auto driving sector remains limited. “It is encouraging to see more women showing interest in this field,” he said, adding that women’s participation in politics also remains low," he said.