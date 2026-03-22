Free Electric Autos Provided To Women, Transgender Drivers In Bengaluru
Ramalinga Reddy says government will give priority in issuing driving licenses to women and transgenders and help them purchase electric autos at subsidised rates.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: Twenty women and transgenders, who completed driving training, were distributed free electric autos by Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy at a programme in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, Reddy said the government would extend support to help women and transgenders purchase electric autos at subsidised rates and also give priority in issuing driving licences.
The programme was organised by B.PAC in collaboration with CGI. The minister said that the effort taken by B.PAC and CGI to provide both free driving training and vehicles would help the beneficiaries become financially independent. He also announced that 10 more electric autos would be provided to the community.
Reddy observed that women’s literacy levels have significantly improved in recent years and they are entering various sectors but their presence in auto driving sector remains limited. “It is encouraging to see more women showing interest in this field,” he said, adding that women’s participation in politics also remains low," he said.
B.PAC CEO Revathi Ashok said the programme aims to create meaningful livelihood opportunities for women and transgender persons. Over 400 women have already been trained under the initiative, with a target of reaching around 1,000 beneficiaries by the end of the year, she added.
She said selected candidates have been provided electric autos to help them in income generation and called for greater collaboration between corporates and the government to expand such programmes.
Sudhir Sharma, senior Vice President at CGI, said the training initiative has been helping interested women and transgenders in Bengaluru build careers and find stable sources of income.
Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and CGI senior Vice President Jennifer Mecherippaddi were among those present at the event.
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