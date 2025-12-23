Free CBSE Education, Accommodation, and Food For Orphans: Andhra's 'Heal Paradise' Invites Applications For 2026 Session
Published : December 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Children who lose one or both parents at a young age face an unbearable tragedy. In many such cases, they are forced to discontinue their education, considering the high academic costs these days. Offering a helping hand to such children, a school in Andhra Pradesh has come up with a noble initiative.
The school Heal Paradise is located in a sprawling 90-acre campus in Thotapalli village in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh. It is part of HEAL (Health and Education for All), a charity organisation founded by Dr Koneru Satyaprasad, dedicated to providing shelter, education, and healthcare to underprivileged children in India. The school is barely 12 km away from Gannavaram Airport.
The school provides free, high-quality education, accommodation, and food from Grade 1 to Intermediate level in English medium, following the CBSE curriculum.
"We consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve children in helpless situations. Our goal is to bring light into the lives of these children through HEAL. Children from any part of the country can join here," said Dr Koneru Satyaprasad, Founder President of HEAL. Secretary Tatineni Lakshmi and CEO K Ajay Kumar echoed his views.
Admissions For 2026-27 Session
The school has opened admissions for the 2026 session and applications are invited from eligible students. Applications are invited for admissions to classes 1 to 9, and class 11 (Intermediate first year) MPC, BiPC, and MEA courses, and classes 1 to 8 at the HEAL school for the visually impaired for this academic year.
Eligibility Criteria For Admissions
For classes 1-9: Meritorious students aged 6 to 15 years who have lost both parents or one parent and are economically backward. They must mandatorily produce death certificate of the parent/s, an income certificate, and a white ration card. Passing the HEAL entrance exam and interview is also mandatory.
For Class 11 (MPC, BiPC, MEA): Only students from economically backward families who have secured 480 marks in 10th grade or more than 400 marks in CBSE or ICSE are eligible to apply. White ration card and income certificate are mandatory.
For visually impaired students: Students in classes 1-8 are eligible for admission. Those who are economically backward and have a disability certificate showing more than 40% visual impairment are eligible.
Application Link: https://tinyurl.com/Heal-Admission
School Facilities: Library with 15,000 Books, Smart Classes, Separate Hostels
The school has a large library with 15,000 books. Students are also encouraged in the arts according to their interests. Training is provided in 3D painting, crafts, music, dance, and other subjects. The school also boasts international-standard facilities, including a 400-meter track, basketball, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, and handball courts.
There are separate hostels with modern amenities for boys and girls. Organic vegetables are used in the meals provided to the students. A spacious dining hall, a solar kitchen, RO purified drinking water, and hot water are available for the students.
Online classes are conducted in smart classrooms. There are Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Arts, and Computer labs. Excellent sports facilities and an indoor stadium are available. An Innovation and Entrepreneurship centre, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) Excellence centre, a Cyber Security centre, 3D printing, and Design Thinking facilities make the school one of the best.
"The HEAL organisation also provides support for higher education in medical, engineering, and other courses for students who have studied here. A hospital has been established within the school premises for the students. Training is provided by highly qualified teachers and international distance education faculty," an official of the organisation said.
For more details, one can visit the school website www.healschool.org, mail them at info@healparadise.org, or contact over the phone on these numbers: 91000 24438, 91000 24435.