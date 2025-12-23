ETV Bharat / state

Free CBSE Education, Accommodation, and Food For Orphans: Andhra's 'Heal Paradise' Invites Applications For 2026 Session

Children who lose one or both parents at a young age face an unbearable tragedy. In many such cases, they are forced to discontinue their education, considering the high academic costs these days. Offering a helping hand to such children, a school in Andhra Pradesh has come up with a noble initiative.

The school Heal Paradise is located in a sprawling 90-acre campus in Thotapalli village in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh. It is part of HEAL (Health and Education for All), a charity organisation founded by Dr Koneru Satyaprasad, dedicated to providing shelter, education, and healthcare to underprivileged children in India. The school is barely 12 km away from Gannavaram Airport.

The school provides free, high-quality education, accommodation, and food from Grade 1 to Intermediate level in English medium, following the CBSE curriculum.

"We consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve children in helpless situations. Our goal is to bring light into the lives of these children through HEAL. Children from any part of the country can join here," said Dr Koneru Satyaprasad, Founder President of HEAL. Secretary Tatineni Lakshmi and CEO K Ajay Kumar echoed his views.

Dr Koneru Satyaprasad (Source: healschool.org)

Admissions For 2026-27 Session

The school has opened admissions for the 2026 session and applications are invited from eligible students. Applications are invited for admissions to classes 1 to 9, and class 11 (Intermediate first year) MPC, BiPC, and MEA courses, and classes 1 to 8 at the HEAL school for the visually impaired for this academic year.

Eligibility Criteria For Admissions

For classes 1-9: Meritorious students aged 6 to 15 years who have lost both parents or one parent and are economically backward. They must mandatorily produce death certificate of the parent/s, an income certificate, and a white ration card. Passing the HEAL entrance exam and interview is also mandatory.