ETV Bharat / state

Free Cancer Diagnosis Project Gets DIAMOnDS Boost In Jammu Kashmir With 3 New Proposed Testing Labs

Jammu: Three years after the first DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) laboratory for free cancer tests was set up in Jammu and Kashmir, the government is planning three more such labs in the union territory.

One DIAMOnDS lab has already been established in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu in the Department of Pathology where tests related to lungs and breast cancer are being done free of cost.

Sources told ETV Bharat that apart from GMC Jammu, one laboratory each will be established in GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag and in GMC Doda or Kathua for which the final decision will be taken by the government.

A DIAMOnDS cancer diagnostic lab at GMC Jammu (ETV Bharat)

According to the source, the major share of the funding for establishing these laboratories will be borne by the DHR-ICMR while the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide the space and infrastructure for their establishment.