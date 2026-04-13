Free Cancer Diagnosis Project Gets DIAMOnDS Boost In Jammu Kashmir With 3 New Proposed Testing Labs
In a bid towards boosting the free cancer diagnosis, the UT government is planning three more testing labs, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 13, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Jammu: Three years after the first DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) laboratory for free cancer tests was set up in Jammu and Kashmir, the government is planning three more such labs in the union territory.
One DIAMOnDS lab has already been established in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu in the Department of Pathology where tests related to lungs and breast cancer are being done free of cost.
Sources told ETV Bharat that apart from GMC Jammu, one laboratory each will be established in GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag and in GMC Doda or Kathua for which the final decision will be taken by the government.
According to the source, the major share of the funding for establishing these laboratories will be borne by the DHR-ICMR while the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide the space and infrastructure for their establishment.
Over the existing free cancer test lab at GMC Jammu, Head of the Department of Pathology, Prof (Dr.) Jyotsana Suri said that the establishment of the DIAMOnDS laboratory “is a game changer in terms of cancer diagnosis as people will get free facilities at their doorsteps”.
GMC Jammu is one of the 22 places in entire India where a DIAMOnDS laboratory was established in 2023. Dr Suri said that a particular test related to lung cancer costs around Rs 60000 and another test related to breast cancer costs around Rs 14000 and both of them are done in GMC Jammu free of cost.
She informed that for the last three years, around 450 such tests have been done in GMC Jammu, which include around 250 tests related to lung cancer and 200 tests of breast cancer.
“We are also in the process of adding tests related to the brain as well and in near future we are hopeful to do that," Dr Suri said adding “a word should go around to the people that they need not to go outside for these tests and GMC Jammu is providing the facility”.
With cancer cases on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir, the establishment of DIAMOnDS laboratories is seen as a major step towards providing free diagnostic facilities in the UT.