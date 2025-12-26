ETV Bharat / state

Free Bus Service For Women Likely Be Revised In Jammu Kashmir Amid Losses

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling changes in the free bus service for women amid daily losses in its operation. The freebie was started on April 1 after the government presented its first budget.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the first budget of his government in March this year and launched the free bus service for women in the Smart City fleet and Road Transport Corporation buses on International Women’s Day.

However, the measure incurred Rs 20 lakh daily losses on the government, as it was admitted in the October session of the assembly in Srinagar.

The government said the operational costs of running the 200 smart city buses in Jammu and Srinagar cities are higher than the revenue generated. Each smart city bus generates Rs 12 per kilometre in Kashmir but needs Rs 60.74 to operate, incurring a Rs 48.74 per km loss to the government daily, which amounts to Rs 9.74 lakh for the total buses it operates from Srinagar to its outskirts.

Similarly, in Jammu city, each smart city bus generates revenue of Rs 10 per km against Rs 62.66 per km of running it, totalling Rs 19.75 lakh daily. The government did not reveal the losses its 205 RTC buses face in Jammu and Kashmir.