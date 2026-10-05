Free Bus Ride For Women To Continue; Madras HC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Stay On Tamil Nadu's 'Vettri Payanam' Scheme
The bench said the petitioner has the right to seek a stay on the implementation of the scheme specifically in their district.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on Tamil Nadu's free bus travel scheme for women, observing that a private bus owners' association from one district cannot seek to halt a scheme being implemented across the state.
The Court ruled that it cannot put a stay on the "Vetri Payanam" scheme, under which women travel free of cost on government buses across Tamil Nadu.
The "Vidiyal Payanam" scheme, which was first implemented during the previous DMK regime to benefit working women, college students, and the elderly, was expanded and relaunched on October 2 as "Vetri Payanam" scheme by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Notably, Kalamani, a private bus owner from Erode, filed a case in the Madras High Court challenging the implementation of the scheme, which allows women to travel free of charge on more than 12,600 buses operating across the state.
The petition mentioned that implementation of the free bus ride scheme has caused revenue losses for private bus owners, creating a situation where they are forced to abandon their business. It further argued that not collecting fares from female passengers violates the constitutional right to equality.
While the government has allocated Rs 6,000 crore per year for beneficiaries of the scheme, the government has not accepted the demand made by the Private Bus Owners' Association to provide similar compensation or extend the scheme to private buses, it added.
The petitioner also sought that the scheme be declared unconstitutional, arguing that no government order had been issued regarding its implementation and that it was being implemented based on an announcement made by the Chief Minister in the Legislative Assembly.
Further, the plea sought an interim stay on the scheme until the case is disposed of.
After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan, petitioner's lawyer Palani said, "This scheme has been implemented without any government order. Therefore, since the government order is not in question in this case, no case has been filed against it."
The bench then said, "The travel scheme cannot be banned from being implemented throughout Tamil Nadu. On what basis can a private bus owners’ association operating in one district seek a ban on a scheme implemented throughout Tamil Nadu?"
The high court bench pointed out the government order was issued on October 2 and that the petitioner could challenge the order separately. They also said the petitioner has the right to seek a stay on the implementation of the scheme specifically in their district.
Subsequently, the petitioner's side said it would withdraw the petition. The judges accepted the request, allowed the petition to be withdrawn and dismissed the case.