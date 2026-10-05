ETV Bharat / state

Free Bus Ride For Women To Continue; Madras HC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Stay On Tamil Nadu's 'Vettri Payanam' Scheme

Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on Tamil Nadu's free bus travel scheme for women, observing that a private bus owners' association from one district cannot seek to halt a scheme being implemented across the state.

The Court ruled that it cannot put a stay on the "Vetri Payanam" scheme, under which women travel free of cost on government buses across Tamil Nadu.

The "Vidiyal Payanam" scheme, which was first implemented during the previous DMK regime to benefit working women, college students, and the elderly, was expanded and relaunched on October 2 as "Vetri Payanam" scheme by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Notably, Kalamani, a private bus owner from Erode, filed a case in the Madras High Court challenging the implementation of the scheme, which allows women to travel free of charge on more than 12,600 buses operating across the state.

The petition mentioned that implementation of the free bus ride scheme has caused revenue losses for private bus owners, creating a situation where they are forced to abandon their business. It further argued that not collecting fares from female passengers violates the constitutional right to equality.

While the government has allocated Rs 6,000 crore per year for beneficiaries of the scheme, the government has not accepted the demand made by the Private Bus Owners' Association to provide similar compensation or extend the scheme to private buses, it added.