ETV Bharat / state

Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Jewellery Store Of 1.85 Kg Gold Ornaments

A case has been filed at Malleshwaram police station against Paresh, Shyam, and Ramachandra Soni. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Fraudsters duped a jewellery store in the Nagarathapet area of Bengaluru by robbing 1.85 kg gold ornaments worth Rs three crore on the pretext of buying the items at wholesale prices, police said on Wednesday. The owner of Mehta Jewellers has filed a complaint at the Malleshwaram police station, after which a case has been registered against three suspects — Paresh, Shyam, and Ramachandra Soni. Police said Paresh had called the jewellery shop owner and had convinced him that his company, named Mahi Enterprises, needed a large quantity of gold jewellery at wholesale prices. Accordingly, on May 16, Mehta Jewellers sales manager Mahendra Kumar Jain went to the accused's office on Sampige Road in Malleshwaram with the required jewellery.