Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Jewellery Store Of 1.85 Kg Gold Ornaments
Police said Preash Soni from a fake enterprise had promised Mehta Jewellers in Nagarapet to buy the items worth Rs three crore at wholesale prices.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: Fraudsters duped a jewellery store in the Nagarathapet area of Bengaluru by robbing 1.85 kg gold ornaments worth Rs three crore on the pretext of buying the items at wholesale prices, police said on Wednesday.
The owner of Mehta Jewellers has filed a complaint at the Malleshwaram police station, after which a case has been registered against three suspects — Paresh, Shyam, and Ramachandra Soni.
Police said Paresh had called the jewellery shop owner and had convinced him that his company, named Mahi Enterprises, needed a large quantity of gold jewellery at wholesale prices. Accordingly, on May 16, Mehta Jewellers sales manager Mahendra Kumar Jain went to the accused's office on Sampige Road in Malleshwaram with the required jewellery.
The accused had put up a fake board of 'Mahi Enterprises' on the door of an office to which they were not related and hatched a systematic conspiracy. "When the sales manager brought the jewellery, Paresh, pretending to check its design, asked his associates Shyam and Chandrashekhar, who were sitting in the next cabin, to prepare a list of the items. He went to the next room on the pretext of taking photos of the jewellery and disappeared with the ornaments," said an official of Malleshwaram police station.
Seeing Paresh not returning, the sales manager grew suspicious and started looking for him. Soon after, he realised that he had been duped.
When the people who went inside did not come back for a long time, the manager became suspicious and checked, and it came to light that the fraud had taken place. Police said they have intensified the investigation based on the CCTV footage of the premises.
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