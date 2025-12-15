ETV Bharat / state

Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Businessman Of Rs 8 Crore On Pretext Of Stock Market Investment

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based businessman has been duped by fraudsters of Rs 8.03 crore on pretext of stock market investment, officials said on Monday.

According to an official, businessman Rajendra Naidu has filed a complaint with CEN police station in Bangalore South Division.

In the complaint, Naidu said that he received a call from a person offering him high returns in the stock market on the basis of his promising CIBIL score. Naidu, who is running some charity services, said he wanted to invest some money in the stock market to expand the charity work.