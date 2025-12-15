Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Businessman Of Rs 8 Crore On Pretext Of Stock Market Investment
The victim Rajendra Naidu said that the fraudsters made him to transfer a total of Rs 8.03 crore in installments on promise of high returns.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based businessman has been duped by fraudsters of Rs 8.03 crore on pretext of stock market investment, officials said on Monday.
According to an official, businessman Rajendra Naidu has filed a complaint with CEN police station in Bangalore South Division.
In the complaint, Naidu said that he received a call from a person offering him high returns in the stock market on the basis of his promising CIBIL score. Naidu, who is running some charity services, said he wanted to invest some money in the stock market to expand the charity work.
He said that the callers made him install an app on his phone and he transferred a total of Rs 8.03 crore in stages into the caller's account numbers. To win Naidu's trust, the caller had shown a profit of Rs 59.4 crore on the app installed on the victim's phone, the latter said.
Naidu, who thought that his investment had yielded a huge profit, tried to withdraw Rs 15 crore. However, when the money was not withdrawn, he became suspicious and called the unknown fraudster who had contacted him earlier and inquired. The caller demanded that Naidu pay about Rs 2.70 crore as 18% “service charge”. Naidu, realizing that he had been cheated, called the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) and filed a complaint. He also went to CEN Police Station, Bangalore South Division and filed a complaint.
Currently, the South Division CEN Police has frozen around Rs 60 lakh in the fraudster's account and is continuing the investigation to find the accused.
